Lake Dallas wide receiver Niki Gray (1) uses a stiffarm during a game against Frisco Memorial earlier this season. Gray scored a 41-yard touchdown during the Falcons' 24-20 loss to Frisco Emerson on Friday night.
CORINTH — A game of two halves capped off by a 20-point comeback led to Lake Dallas' second loss of the season Friday night as it fell 24-20 to Frisco Emerson.
Friday's loss comes off the back of the Falcons' first loss of the season to Argyle 30-14 two weeks prior. Lake Dallas (6-2, 2-2 in district) led the Mavericks 20-0 at the half and subsequently gave up 24 unanswered points to Emerson (8-1, 4-1) in the second half. The Mavericks trailed the entire game until scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Falcons got on the board first with an 11-play drive ending in a six-yard touchdown pass from Bortnem to wide receiver Evan Weinberg. The pass and subsequent extra point put Lake Dallas up 7-0 with 1:34 left in the first quarter.
The Falcons' defense remained stout, holding the Mavericks to two yards in seven plays to force a punt. Following a 25-yard run up the middle from running back Dylan Brauchle, Bortnem found wide receiver Niki Gray for a 41-yard touchdown strike to put Lake Dallas up 13-0 after a bad snap forced a throw away on the extra point attempt.
After a touchback on the kickoff, the Falcons' defense forced another punt. Bortnem and Weinberg then connected at the near pylon for an eight-yard touchdown pass to put the Falcons up 20-0 with 9:11 left in the first half.
Lake Dallas would not score again and gave up 14 points in the first three minutes of the third quarter. On first down from the 37-yard line, Mavericks running back Ishaqq Bills broke free up the near sideline for 58 yards down to the five-yard line and ran into the end zone on the next play.
On the ensuing drive, Bortnem threw his second interception to Emerson defender Kennedy Breedlove, who returned it for a 65-yard touchdown to close the gap to 20-14. The Falcons then fumbled the kickoff and gave Emerson the ball at the Lake Dallas 49-yard line, but its defense held up and forced a punt.
Later in the third quarter, Bortnem threw his third interception to Keillon Branton, who returned it for 41 yards to the Falcons' 24-yard line. The drive ended in a 44-yard field goal for Emerson, which put it three points away from tying the game at a 20-17 deficit with 11:02 left in the fourth quarter.
After the teams punted back and forth, the Mavericks went on a 13-play, 88-yard touchdown drive starting with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter. It was highlighted by a 25-yard pass from Molstad to wide receiver Jayson Williams on fourth-and-14 from the Emerson 46-yard line.
On the fourth down pass, Lake Dallas was penalized 15 yards for roughing the passer, which brought the ball to the Falcons' 14-yard line. On the next play, Molstad found Williams for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the end zone to put the Mavericks up 24-20 with 50 seconds left in the game.
Lake Dallas got the ball to the Emerson 37-yard line in 10 plays, but with seven seconds remaining, Bortnem was sacked and fumbled the football to end a potential comeback bid.
Next up for the Falcons is a showdown with Frisco Independence (7-1, 3-1). No matter the result, Lake Dallas needs to win its regular season finale against Denton High (4-4, 2-2) to secure a playoff berth.