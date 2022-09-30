CORINTH — Lake Dallas made plenty of mistakes throughout the night versus Frisco Memorial, but the final play of the game overwrote everything that happened before.
A blocked field goal in overtime led to a wild backward pass that Falcons defensive back Eli Koch caught and ran back for a 48-yard touchdown, capping off a wild 54-48 Friday night homecoming win over Frisco Memorial.
“We had been waiting for a block the whole night,” Koch said. “I just followed the guy who had the ball [after the block], caught it and scored.”
The win keeps Lake Dallas (6-0, 2-0 in district) undefeated in the extremely competitive Class 5A Division II district that houses three other undefeated teams. With it, the Falcons are now one win away from a playoff spot and remain in the running for first in the district.
Next up for Lake Dallas is a pivotal road showdown with 5A Division II No. 1 Argyle (5-0, 2-0) next Friday with potential playoff seeding and district title implications.
Despite the block, Frisco Memorial (1-5, 0-2) kicker Ian Villarreal was otherwise perfect on extra points and field goals and sent the game into overtime with a 50-yarder that went right through the uprights with 8 seconds remaining. Nonetheless, his final field goal ended up being the one that Lake Dallas pounced on.
Lake Dallas coach Jason Young said there was nothing much different about this particular 25-yarder; they just happened to get a good jump on it and the rest is history.
“Xinjin Gomez, the guy that comes off the edge, he goes hard every time. Regardless of the situation," Young said. "He got close a few times. Tonight, I think he got a little better jump on that last one."
Lake Dallas’ offense had no trouble moving up and down the field for most of the night; in fact, the Falcons nearly won the game off an 83-yard drive that ended in an 8-yard run by running back Dylan Brauchle with 51 seconds left. The problem was mostly their own mistakes and some second quarter struggles.
Lake Dallas quarterback Cade Bortnem finished the game with 374 passing yards and four touchdowns, three of them coming in the first quarter. Evan Weinberg dominated, catching both of his touchdowns in the same quarter.
But at the start of the second, something shifted.
“I think since we got ahead early, we started letting off on the gas,” Bortnem said. “We should’ve stepped on the gas and kept going harder — I think we let off a little bit.”
It is hard to overstate how bad the second quarter went for Lake Dallas. After scoring on its first four drives, the offense began with a fumbled run, which was a sign of the fumble fest to come.
“That was about as bad as a second quarter as I’ve ever seen,” Young said. “We had four turnovers, and then basically a fifth when our punter accidentally took a knee. I was just happy we weren’t losing by three or four scores at that point.”
Memorial's Damarion McPherson threw a 57-yard touchdown to start the quarter. Then a botched snap, two fumbles, a special-teams mishap and an interception later, Memorial entered the half up 30-27 thanks to the Falcons' sloppy play.
Memorial gained only one first down off those turnovers, but it was enough for Villarreal to earn nine points for his team.
Despite the mistakes, Lake Dallas came through when it needed to most. The team held tight through the disastrous quarter, and Young was confident his players knew what to do in the second half.
“You would think you would go in there and start chewing butt, but that wasn’t the case,” Young said. “We know what we have. We eliminate the mistakes, and it's a completely different ballgame.”
The mistakes were eliminated, yet Memorial hung in there thanks to a quarterback change from McPherson to Jake Gierkey, who finished with 144 yards and two touchdowns in the second half and led the team to overtime.
It was ironic that Memorial, which benefited from Lake Dallas’ mishaps throughout Friday night, would end the game with the biggest mishap of them all.
“That was a hell of a way to finish the game,” Young chuckled.