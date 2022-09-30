Lake Dallas RB Dylan Brauchle
Lake Dallas running back Dylan Brauchle (4) fights off Frisco Memorial linebacker Kennedy McDowell (11) during their game Friday at Falcon Stadium in Corinth. 

 Al Key/DRC

CORINTH — Lake Dallas made plenty of mistakes throughout the night versus Frisco Memorial, but the final play of the game overwrote everything that happened before.

A blocked field goal in overtime led to a wild backward pass that Falcons defensive back Eli Koch caught and ran back for a 48-yard touchdown, capping off a wild 54-48 Friday night homecoming win over Frisco Memorial.

Lake Dallas wide receiver Evan Weinberg
Lake Dallas wide receiver Evan Weinberg (14) catches a touchdown pass over Frisco Memorial defensive back David Wilson (17) during their game Friday in Corinth. 

