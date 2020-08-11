A member of Lake Dallas’ cross country program has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Lake Dallas ISD Director of Communications Anthony Tosie.
Tosie did not specify if the individual that tested positive was a coach or student. He said they are currently self-isolating at home, where they have been since informing the district of their diagnosis on Aug. 4.
The individual who tested positive has not been at a practice since then, per Tosie.
“There was no close contact with other individuals involved with the program.” Tosie said. “So, they do not need to isolate, just based on the Texas Education Agency and Centers for Disease Control definition of close contact, which is 15 minutes within 6 feet or more of a person.”
Lake Dallas is now the fifth Denton-area school to have someone affiliated with their athletic program test positive for the coronavirus.
In June, a Krum student-athlete tested positive for the virus. Soon after, it was revealed someone associated with Braswell’s volleyball program and Denton’s football program tested positive. A parent of a Sanger student-athlete also contracted the virus.
Tosie said this is the first known case of COVID-19 associated with any Lake Dallas ISD athletic program.
Since Lake Dallas is a Class 5A school, it has not been able to officially start practice for any of its fall sports programs. The UIL released its COVID-19 fall sports plan last month that mandated 5A and 6A schools not begin practice until early September.