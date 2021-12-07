CORINTH — Lake Dallas’ Mackenzie Buss was only out of the Lady Falcons’ lineup for 10 games with a minor knee injury, but coach Jordan Davis was quick to joke that it felt more like a hundred.
On Tuesday, Buss made up for lost time in a big way as Lake Dallas cruised to an easy 74-51 win over Little Elm.
Buss, a senior guard and arguably the best player on what is still a loaded roster from last year’s run to the third round, led all scorers with 18 points and looked no worse for wear as she and the Lady Falcons drilled nine of their 11 3-pointers in the first half to quickly put the game out of reach.
Buss was one of four to score in double figures for Lake Dallas.
“Having Mackenzie back is a spark for us. That got the girls really excited, so they were really feeling it,” Davis said. “We were shooting the ball really well in the first half, and that’s a tribute to the kids in terms of trusting the process.”
Buss agreed, adding that she never thought about the knee injury that stole most of her preseason.
“It’s always a blessing to get out on that court and play with everybody that I love to play with,” she said. “Those are more than my teammates. They are my family — as well as playing for coach Davis and coach [Kassie Urban].
“I’ve never lived a life of fear. Honestly, when I get out there, I feel more alive than I do anywhere else.”
As good as Buss played, the key for Lake Dallas was balanced scoring. Dylan Koele scored 16 points. Bailey Broughton chipped in 12, and Jorja Elliott added 10. Camryn Richardson scored eight. In total, seven players scored for the Lady Falcons, who blew open what was an 11-point lead after the first quarter to take a 42-19 lead into the break.
That surge came in handy as Little Elm found its groove in the third quarter and narrowed the deficit to 15 midway through the frame. Amarchi Kimpson and Shiloh Kimpson were huge for the Lady Lobos in that stretch, and each finished the game with 16 points. During that run, Lake Dallas struggled with turnovers and suddenly wasn’t hitting its shots from the outside.
The Lady Falcons had just one 3-pointer in the third but still led 65-43 entering the fourth quarter. They led by 20 midway through the fourth when Koele drilled another 3-pointer to push the lead to 70-47.
Little Elm couldn’t get any closer, and Lake Dallas notched its 10th win of the season.
“At halftime, we talked about how no one is going to lay down. We had to come out with the same type of energy and intensity that we did in the first half. We didn’t necessarily, and then they make a run,” Davis said. “I called a timeout, told them to reset and settle. We knew what we’d been doing was working. I think they did a good job of responding to that.
“Having [Buss] come in, hit those shots and be a calming presence on offense and defense was really helpful.”
Lake Dallas (10-4) closes out its nondistrict schedule on Friday at Hurst L.D. Bell before hosting its district opener on Tuesday.