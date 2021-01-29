CORINTH — When Lake Dallas beat Grapevine in overtime on Jan. 5, Mackenzie Buss struggled to find her touch shooting and finished with just two points.
As a result, Buss' performance nearly a month ago resulted in some playful joking from her teammates and coaches.
"Last game we played Grapevine, we gave Buss so much crap for shooting 8%," Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis admitted. "Well, I guarantee you it was a little better tonight."
Fast forward to Friday night's de facto District 6-5A title game between Lake Dallas and Grapevine, and this time around, Buss didn't give anyone anything to laugh about.
Instead, she left everyone in the gym completely mesmerized.
Buss poured in a game-high 30 points, including a highlight reel step-back 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to send Lake Dallas past Grapevine 59-46.
The win, which also secured the Lady Falcons' second consecutive district title, was extra sweet for Buss, who missed the entire 2019-20 season with a knee injury.
"She was great," Davis said of Buss. "It's resiliency. She worked her tail off through rehab. She worked her tail off to get to where she is now. She's taken critical coaching. She's taken us ribbing her and getting on her about [shooting] 8% or whatever, and then she turns around and does this."
Buss was the catalyst behind the Lady Falcons' offense all night and took over in various stretches.
With Lake Dallas trailing 16-12 to end the first quarter, Buss ignited an 11-0 run by herself to begin the second period. The junior scored all 11 points during the burst that gave the Lady Falcons the lead they never relinquished.
"I told myself I was going to show up, and I did," Buss said. "Whoever is in the moment gets the ball. It comes from teammates and my team making good plays, [setting] screens and things like that, creating stuff for other people."
Buss continued her scintillating night in the second half, going around several Grapevine defenders to beat the buzzer in the third quarter with a high-arching floater in the lane.
Minutes later, Bailey Broughton drilled a 3-pointer to give the Lady Falcons their largest lead to that point at 47-25.
And then, with 3:29 remaining, Buss delivered the dagger for her final act of the evening.
For her final act of the night, @BussMackenzie drives, goes behind her back, loses the defender and buries a step-back 3. That was absolutely filthy. @LDHSGirlsBball leads Grapevine 55-39 with 3:29 left and is on the verge of winning the 6-5A title. #txhsgbb pic.twitter.com/h1Savmel0Y
Buss drove right, stopped on a dime and sent the Grapevine defender flying past her. She calmly stepped behind the 3-point line and buried the shot to put the game on ice.
"Having a player be able to kind of take over and take that role on, it ends up opening [things] up for others and making people have to make adjustments," Davis said. "That's what makes good team ball. But when [Buss] looks to score and attack and can get there, she's kind of dangerous."
Jorja Elliott also finished in double figures for the Lady Falcons and tallied 15 points. Camryn Richardson added eight points, and Broughton had four.
Lake Dallas improved to 20-4 overall and remained undefeated at 12-0 in district play with the victory, and, more importantly, accomplished its goal of repeating as district champions.
"These girls at the beginning of the year put goals on the board as things they wanted to achieve," Davis said. "This was one of them. To repeat [as district champions], I'm just so proud of them."