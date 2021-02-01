Longtime Lake Dallas coach Bill Cosper died early Sunday morning, Lake Dallas ISD spokesman Anthony Tosie confirmed on Monday. Cosper was 62.
Cosper spent the past eight years at Lake Dallas, and in addition to serving as an assistant football coach, he also coached track and field.
“Bill was one of the best men in this business,” Lake Dallas head football coach Michael Young said, calling him “a coach’s coach.”
“He and his family are a big part of our community,” Young said. “Everyone is just heartbroken and stunned right now. It will never be the same in our coaches’ office. All of us lost one of our best friends.”
Cosper spent nearly 29 years in coaching and played football at Stephen F. Austin, where he was an all-conference player twice. He went on to play for the Atlanta Falcons.
Cosper graduated from Sunset High School in Dallas.
Cosper’s son, Derek, is a coach at Lake Dallas Middle School.
Bill Cosper is also survived by his wife, Renee Cosper, and daughter, Raquel Blades.