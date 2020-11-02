Two people associated with Lake Dallas’ volleyball program tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week, Lake Dallas ISD spokesman Anthony Tosie confirmed on Monday afternoon.
As a result, Lake Dallas’ team is under quarantine until Friday, Nov. 13.
Tosie said the district was informed of the positive test results Friday. The Lady Falcons were scheduled to play Justin Northwest that same day, but the match was canceled.
“Any time we get a confirmed case, campus administrators and people in our health services, like the school nurse, will do contact tracing,” Tosie said. “They’ll look at seating charts in classes and the situation for any extracurricular activities
“What the Denton County health department has basically told us is if there is a confirmed case in an athletic program, than most likely, that team is going to have to quarantine, which is the situation we have with the volleyball team right now.”
Lake Dallas will also miss games against Grapevine on Tuesday, Birdville on Friday and Ryan next week. The Lady Falcons would be eligible to play in their season finale against Richland on Nov. 13.
Tosie said Lake Dallas has had a total of three people associated with the volleyball program test positive this year, including the two from the past week.
In an email, Tosie said based on the district’s contact tracing, Lake Dallas has not yet had any campus spread of COVID-19, athletic or otherwise.
It is not immediately clear whether Lake Dallas’ canceled games will be rescheduled. Nov. 13 is the final day of the of the Class 5A and 6A volleyball season.
The Lady Falcons are currently 5-9 overall and 2-7 in District 6-5A. Lake Dallas is in sixth place in 6-5A. The top four teams in each district qualify for the playoffs.