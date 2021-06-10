One of the most powerful hitters in the Denton area can add another award to her resume.
Lake Dallas’ Shelby Nelson has been named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 5A-6A Red All-Star team.
The District 6-5A Catcher of the Year, Nelson hit .477 in 2021 with a 1.077 slugging percentage. She was frequently among the Dallas-Fort Worth area home run leaders, and ended the year with 10 homers.
A Tarleton commit, Nelson was also solid behind the plate. She boasted a fielding percentage of 0.977.
Nelson helped lead Lake Dallas to its first playoff berth since 2016 this past season. The junior was coming off surgery to repair a torn labrum in her right shoulder, but that didn’t stop her having one of the best individual seasons across the Denton area.
“She’s gotten progressively better as the season has gone along,” Lake Dallas coach Amber Britton said in late April. “She’s great behind the plate, and when she bats, you can see it. She has a plan. It’s coming together at the right time.”