Lake Dallas ended a playoff drought dating back to 2018 last fall when it triumphed in a win-and-in regular season finale.
The Falcons hope to begin a streak of the opposite variety this fall as they aim for a return to the postseason and beyond. They could end another drought in the process with their last playoff win coming in 2017 when they triumphed 37-34 over Frisco Reedy.
A 31-14 opening-round loss to Grapevine prevented that stretch from ending last fall.
Finishing top two in the district, as Lake Dallas last did during the 2017 season, would certainly help in that regard as it would mean playing a less formidable opponent in the opening round.
Doing so will not be easy, however, in a district that features preseason No. 3-ranked Argyle and No. 7 Frisco Emerson.
Losing more than half of the 46 lettermen from last year’s squad complicates matters as well, but head coach Jason Young is confident his group has the talent to build on last year’s success.
“We did lose a lot of talent, but we have a lot of talent coming back in the skill positions,” Young said. “We had really good JV skill guys, both on defense and offense. One thing that really gave them confidence is what we did in the summer. [In] competition 7-on-7, we were undefeated until the second day of the state tournament with all new players.
“That was a big confidence-builder, not only for the kids but the coaches, too. We feel really good about those guys.”
Lake Dallas' 2023 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
at Greenville
7:30 p.m.
Aug. 31
at Frisco Cent.
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
Princeton
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
Grand Prairie
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Carr. Creekview*
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
at Frisco Memorial*
7 p.m.
Oct. 6
Argyle*
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Frisco Emerson*
7 p.m.
Oct. 27
Frisco Indep.*
7 p.m.
Nov. 3
at Denton High*
7 p.m.
District 3-5A DII*
Star power
The Falcons bring back some proven fire power on the offensive side in the form of senior quarterback Cade Bortnem and senior wide receiver Keonde Henry.
Look for Bortnem and Henry to connect early and often this fall, while running backs Dylan Brauchle, Sam McAfee and Travis Brewer provide balance in both the run and pass games.
Team strength
The defensive front seven should be a relative position of strength for Lake Dallas given the returning talent along the defensive line and at linebacker.
Senior linebackers Riley Griffin (114 tackles) and Xavier Rodriguez (106 tackles) return after serving as the team’s top two tacklers last fall. Griffin added three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and recoveries along with one interception, while Rodriguez had 13 tackles for a loss, two sacks, two interceptions and two pass breakups.
In front of them, standout defensive lineman Godgive Ugochukwu departs, but seniors Tanner Moon and Humphrey Kakuba return to anchor the unit. Kakuba had eight tackles for a loss last year along with two sacks, while Moon notched two sacks, two pass breakups and 11 hurries.
How well the Falcons can fill some key holes in the secondary will determine the defense’s ceiling, but it has a solid foundation to build from in the front seven.
Area of concern
The Falcons’ biggest area of concern comes on the offensive line, where they lose all five starters from a season ago.
With so many departures, rising junior offensive lineman Nathan Giaimo is one of several players moving up from the junior varsity that’s expected to play a significant role this fall. He was Lake Dallas’ top offensive lineman on the JV last year and has continued to impress during fall practice.
Young said several of the rising offensive linemen have had a strong offseason, particularly in putting on weight.
“I feel good about ’em,” Young said. “They’re bustin’ their tails — we’ve seen a lot of good things. They’re going against a pretty good defensive front in practice, and they’ve done a lot of good things against them. I have confidence in those guys.”
How well those players adjust to the varsity level will be key to the Falcons’ prospects of success.
Game of the year
As Lake Dallas heads into the 2023 season with heightened expectations after last year’s playoff berth, perhaps no win would make a bigger statement than defeating perennial power Argyle.
The Falcons fell behind early in last year’s meeting after several costly turnovers and never could recover as they trailed 30-7 at halftime of the 30-14 defeat. That loss ended Lake Dallas’ 6-0 start to the season and began a three-game skid that dropped them to fourth place in the district.
Finding a way to knock off the state-ranked Eagles this time around would set a strong tone for what is likely the toughest stretch of the season and have Lake Dallas well positioned to make a run at the district title. Having six games under their belt by that point certainly won’t hurt the Falcons’ chances.
Whether Lake Dallas is ultimately able to pull off the upset remains to be seen, but its showdown with Argyle could certainly be one of the season’s defining moments.
