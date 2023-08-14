Lake Dallas logo

Lake Dallas ended a playoff drought dating back to 2018 last fall when it triumphed in a win-and-in regular season finale.

Lake Dallas' 2023 Schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 25 at Greenville 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 at Frisco Cent. 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 Princeton 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 Grand Prairie 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 Carr. Creekview* 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Frisco Memorial* 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 Argyle* 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Frisco Emerson* 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 Frisco Indep.* 7 p.m.
Nov. 3 at Denton High* 7 p.m.
District 3-5A DII*

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and jfields@dentonrc.com.

