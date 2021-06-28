Lake Dallas football coach Michael Young is hanging up his coaching whistle and moving to the front office.
Young confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that he was approved as Little Elm ISD’s new athletic director at a regularly scheduled school board meeting Monday evening. He replaces Brandon Hankins, who left Farmersville in April to be the Lobos’ new athletic director after Sandra Howell retired. Hankins only briefly served in that role.
In leaving Lake Dallas, Young ends a successful 16-year run with the Falcons that included 12 playoff appearances — including a run to the Class 5A state semifinals in 2015 where they lost to eventual state runner-up, Frisco Lone Star.
“The seasons get harder, and I’ve thought a lot more about my health as I’ve gotten older. Coach [Bill] Cosper passed away in January, and I just want to take better care of myself,” Young said. “Every job is stressful, and the new job will be stressful, too. But there’s nothing more stressful than being the head football guy. It’s just time to do it. This opportunity came up, and I think it’s a perfect situation.
“It’s a good place to go to. I know the people and the area. I know a lot of the coaches there. I just think it was the perfect situation.”
The Little Elm athletic program competes in District 5-6A alongside McKinney, Prosper, Allen, McKinney Boyd, Braswell and Guyer. Young brings a wealth of coaching knowledge to the table as well as a knack for getting the most out of athletes. Lake Dallas has historically been one of the smaller 5A programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area but has had some impressive battles over the years against the likes of Guyer, Ryan, Frisco Lone Star, The Colony, and even Little Elm. Before Young took the reins, the Falcons had never won a playoff game. He and his staff compiled a 113-61 record at Lake Dallas and won five district titles.
“It’s tough on the Falcon family. He’s been around for a long time, and not only is he a great coach, but he’s a good friend of mine,” Lake Dallas ISD AD Scott Head said of Young. “I hate to see him go, but there’s an opportunity, and I wish him all the best. He’ll do a great job. He pushes for multi-sport athletes, which is what schools need to get back to. He helps grow pride in the whole high school rather than just individual programs. I know he’ll do a great job. We will miss him.”
Head added that while it will be difficult to replace Young, the season is approaching quickly. He anticipates making a quick decision.
Young said that while it will be difficult to leave behind his players, coaching staff, and friends, he is looking forward to the new opportunity.
“We’re still going to be around, and Lake Dallas is going to be fun to watch in the years to come,” Young said. “This is a good deal for me and my family. Change can be good, too.”