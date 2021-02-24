CHICO — Lake Dallas couldn’t have started Wednesday’s third-round playoff game against Wichita Falls Rider any better, jumping out to a 13-point lead and looking like a team possessed on both ends of the floor.
But when you’re facing the No. 3 team in the state, the night’s not going to continue to be that easy.
As the game progressed, Rider slowly chipped into the Lady Falcons’ lead, and by the time the fourth quarter started, they were right where they wanted to be before eventually stealing a 53-52 win in a Class 5A Region I quarterfinal at Chico. The Lady Raiders took just their third lead of the game — and first since the opening quarter — on a 3-pointer from Jill Leslie with 54 seconds left. Lake Dallas still only trailed by one but saw its last-ditch 3-pointer for the win rim out as time expired.
Lake Dallas’ season ends with a 24-6 record.
“That’s something [Rider] has done and the reason why they are the No. 3 team and only have two losses,” Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis said. “They are never out of it. We told the girls that they’re not going away, and they didn’t.”
Rider was led in scoring by Jaylnn Bristow, who finished with 20 points. Leslie added 10.
Lake Dallas also got 20 points from Mackenzie Buss. Camryn Richardson chipped in nine and Jorja Elliott and Allie Buchanan each finished with eight points. As a team, Lake Dallas also had eight 3-pointers.
But going into the fourth quarter, Rider trailed by only six. Lake Dallas scored just seven points the rest of the way.
The key for Rider was a quick 3:12 stretch midway through the final frame. Buss had just hit a 3-pointer to give Lake Dallas a 48-41 lead with 5:30 remaining. Rider proceeded to rattle off a 9-2 run highlighted by a layup from Addison Self, who was fouled on the play and made the ensuing free throw to trim the deficit to two. On Rider’s next possession, Self buried another contested shot to tie the game at 50 with 2:18 left.
Lake Dallas reclaimed the lead, albeit briefly, as Leslie buried what proved to be the game-winner with 54 seconds left.
In many ways, the game played out eerily similar to Saturday’s win over Timberview, where Lake Dallas jumped out to a big lead after the first quarter only to watch as Timberview slowly chipped away at the lead over the final three quarters. After surviving that scare, the Lady Falcons found themselves right back in the same spot against Rider.
“That’s what's hard. You get to the playoffs, and people are here because they are good,” Davis said. “They’re not going to just lay down. They’re going to keep creeping back. Unfortunately, our second half and fourth quarter, we didn’t have a lot of points. When that’s not happening and things are not falling, what’s the backup? I think [the girls] were still locked in. I think I used all of my timeouts at the end, and we just told them to settle down. We’ve been here before. I wish I had one more timeout; maybe I could have drawn something better up.
“You pour your heart and soul into something. These girls gave it everything they have day in and day out and did everything we could have asked of them. Sometimes, things just don’t bounce your way. That’s what happens sometimes, in basketball and in life. But this is a special, resilient group. My heart breaks for them — being so close.”