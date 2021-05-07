CORINTH — It was just a very uncharacteristically rough night all around for Lake Dallas. And to make matters worse, the Falcons’ backs are now against the wall against an Azle team that can taste an easy first-round sweep.
Behind a 11-strikeout performance from Luke Smith — who allowed only four hits while going the distance — and a free-for-all at the plate, Azle cruised to a 9-1 road win Friday in Game 1 of a best-of-three Class 5A bi-district playoff series. The Hornets piled up 10 hits, including four that went for extra-bases, and blew the game open with four runs in the sixth inning.
Smith was also 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and RBI. Brandon Sheets was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Lake Dallas committed three errors and was forced to use four pitchers in the loss.
“We had some defensive blunders early that gave them a chance early, but the elephant in the room is that Smith was outstanding,” Lake Dallas coach Chris Haney said. “That’s part of it. I think we could have done a better job at grinding out some better at-bats, and we had a couple of innings where we had guys on, and he pitched his way out of those jams. Then they got the run support, and that’s a pretty hard combo to beat.”
The series shifts to Azle for Game 2. First pitch is set for noon on Saturday. If needed, Game 3 will follow.
Lake Dallas only trailed 2-0 when the Falcons got two runners on in the bottom of the second inning. But they didn’t get anything out of it and didn’t actually get on the board until Dane Haehn laced an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Haehn ended up on third with only one out, but again, Smith pitched his way out of it with minimal damage.
Azle had a 5-1 lead at that point, and then the floodgates opened in the sixth.
With two outs, Brenden Kamnick hit a long fly ball to center field, which Lake Dallas lost in the lights. The ball dropped behind the center fielder and rolled to the wall, allowing Kamnick to round the bases for another score. Tyler Akers tripled on the next at-bat and was immediately driven home on an RBI single by Jesse Rivera.
That sequence extended Azle’s lead to 7-1. The Hornets tacked on two more runs off singles before the inning ended.
“They hit a couple of balls pretty hard, especially in counts where we shouldn’t have been hit hard. They got a lot of two-strike dinks and dunks that fell in,” Haney said. “We just weren’t very aggressive.
“We’ve said all year that tough guys win on Saturday. And that’s what they’ve got to do now.”