CARROLLTON — The Lake Dallas Falcons began their Class 5A-DII District 3 slate Friday night with a resounding 59-14 road win against the Carrollton Creekview Mustangs at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.
Junior quarterback Cade Bortnem led the high-powered Falcon offense, throwing for 256 yards and six touchdowns. He connected with senior receiver Niki Gray on two scores, who led all receivers with six catches for 121 yards.
The Falcons' offense was methodical throughout the game, pouncing on the Creekview defense’s decision to double-team the single-receiver side, which left multiple running lanes the Falcons took advantage of.
Big plays were also sprinkled in, with Lake Dallas opening up the scoring on a 32-yard touchdown from Gray, as well as a 46-yard catch by senior receiver Evan Weinberg to give Lake Dallas a 21-0 lead late in the first quarter.
“The biggest thing going for us is that we have a lot of skill guys, a lot of guys we can throw the ball to at any time, any of them,” Lake Dallas coach Jason Young said.
While the Falcons were dynamic on offense, they were aided defensively by multiple untimely penalties by the Mustang offense.
Down 28-0 midway through the second quarter, the Mustangs had a third-and-2 on their own 38-yard line, but committed a false start that backed them up to a third-and-7. Sophomore quarterback Jaiden Page was sacked for a loss of 6 yards and the Mustangs were forced to punt.
However, the Mustangs tried to make things interesting in the third quarter.
With the Falcons pulling Bortnem after an opening-drive touchdown to make it 49-0, junior quarterback Hogan Kenney came in and led a three-and-out. On fourth down, the snap went over the Lake Dallas punter's head and gave the ball to the Mustangs on the Lake Dallas eight-yard line. Four plays later, the Mustangs punched it in on a five-yard pass to receiver Anthony Brown.
After another unsuccessful Falcons possession, they were forced to punt back to the Mustangs' Gerrian Smith, who took it 79 yards for a touchdown to make it 49-14.
That would be as close as it got, as the Falcons shut out the Mustangs 10-0 in the final quarter.
Bortnem was brought back into the game for the final frame with Kenney unable to finish it out.
“Our backup quarterback ended up getting an injury, so that's why [Bortnem] went back in there,” Young said.
After tying their best start since 2013 last week, the Falcons now improve to 5-0 and 1-0 in district play. A big test awaits them in two weeks against undefeated No. 1 Argyle, but next Friday they must take on Frisco Memorial, which just lost 51-13 to Argyle on Thursday night.
For the Lake Dallas Falcons, it’s just one game at a time.
“I’m not worried about Argyle. Not right now,” Young said. “They’re two weeks away. Right now it’s Memorial."