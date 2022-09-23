Lake Dallas logo

CARROLLTON — The Lake Dallas Falcons began their Class 5A-DII District 3 slate Friday night with a resounding 59-14 road win against the Carrollton Creekview Mustangs at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.

Junior quarterback Cade Bortnem led the high-powered Falcon offense, throwing for 256 yards and six touchdowns. He connected with senior receiver Niki Gray on two scores, who led all receivers with six catches for 121 yards.

