Lake Dallas' Keonde Henry commits to Boston College
Lake Dallas wide receiver Keonde Henry became the second local player to commit to Boston College in as many days Tuesday after Guyer wide receiver Josiah Martin also committed to the Eagles on Monday, June 12, 2023.

One day after Guyer wide receiver Josiah Martin committed to Boston College, the Eagles picked up a pledge from another local talent in Lake Dallas receiver Keonde Henry.

Henry, a four-star recruit, committed to Boston College on Tuesday over several other scholarship offers from schools such as Texas Tech, Utah, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Northwestern, North Texas and SMU, among others.

