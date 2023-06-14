Lake Dallas wide receiver Keonde Henry became the second local player to commit to Boston College in as many days Tuesday after Guyer wide receiver Josiah Martin also committed to the Eagles on Monday, June 12, 2023.
One day after Guyer wide receiver Josiah Martin committed to Boston College, the Eagles picked up a pledge from another local talent in Lake Dallas receiver Keonde Henry.
Henry, a four-star recruit, committed to Boston College on Tuesday over several other scholarship offers from schools such as Texas Tech, Utah, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Northwestern, North Texas and SMU, among others.
The highly-touted recruit took an official visit to the Eagles on June 9 before committing on the 13th, according to his 247Sports profile. Henry joins Martin as the area's second Boston College pledge after Martin committed to the program on Monday.
The pair of standout wide receivers are each set to play key roles for their teams this fall.
Henry caught 30 passes for 626 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns last season, according to the Dallas Morning News' stats database. He was the team's third-leading receiver, trailing Niki Gray (55 catches, 835 yards, 9 TDs) and Evan Weinberg (49 catches, 699 yards and 8 TDs).
Both of those players have graduated, leaving Henry as the team's lone returner to post more than 100 receiving yards last season. He will be a key option for quarterback Cade Bortnem, who threw for 2,430 yards and 34 touchdowns with just eight interceptions last year in his first season as the full-time starter.
The pair helped Lake Dallas earn a playoff appearance last season as it posted a 7-4 record, falling in the opening round of the postseason to Grapevine. They have also helped the Falcons reach the state 7-on-7 tournament for the second straight year this summer.
Henry now has his collegiate home settled as well ahead of his senior year.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.