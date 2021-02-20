IRVING — Camryn Richardson’s electricity was shut off on Monday due to statewide power issues caused by this week’s winter storm.
For the next three days, Lake Dallas’ sophomore guard was in the dark — literally — unable to do much of anything to prepare for the Lady Falcons’ second-round playoff game against Mansfield Timberview.
And after Lake Dallas jumped out to a 14-point lead in the first half on Saturday afternoon, the Lady Falcons perhaps started to feel some of the effects from being snowed in for several days. The Lady Wolves began to methodically chip away at their deficit and, by the fourth quarter, had pulled to within four.
“For me at least, I like to be prepared,” Richardson said. “I like to know everything, I like to get my shots in. And we couldn’t do that. I had no power. We couldn’t drive and get to the gym. It affected us mentally as much as it did physically.”
But as the game came down the stretch, the Lady Falcons weren't about to let any lingering problems from this past week keep them from moving on.
Behind a team-high 11 points from Richardson and a balanced scoring attack, Lake Dallas fended off Timberview’s rally to escape Irving High School with a 51-43 victory and the Class 5A Region I area title.
“Coming out how we did [with a 14-point lead] was a huge boost of confidence for us,” Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis said. “But those girls understand that good teams and well-coached teams are going to take those punches and still stay in the fight. We told these kids, they had five to six days off. They were snowed in and couldn’t really do anything. They had to come win a playoff game to keep playing. That’s what made me so proud of them.”
Richardson scored all 11 of her points in the first half, burying three 3-pointers to put Lake Dallas in command early.
Richardson's 3 from the top of the key put the Lady Falcons in front 27-13 with 4:35 left in the first half.
“Give her the ball and let it fly," Lake Dallas guard Mackenzie Buss said of Richardson. "That’s what we tell her all the time. We tell her to keep shooting. That’s what she does. She opens things up for us and gives us those points and the lead.”
Lake Dallas led 31-20 at halftime, but its lead had been trimmed to 38-32 entering the fourth quarter.
That’s when Buss made several critical plays to push the Lady Falcons over the finish line.
Buss was fouled shooting a jump shot and made it anyway to extend Lake Dallas’ lead to 44-37. Moments later, she hit Allie Buchanan inside for a layup before making a shot of her own and drawing a charge.
That sequence effectively sealed the victory for the Lady Falcons, giving them a 51-39 lead with under 90 seconds left.
“She’s the best,” said Richardson of Buss. “She’s our leader. She’s in the gym every chance she gets. Her heart is basketball.”
Buss, Buchanan and Jorja Elliott each ended the game with 10 points apiece.
Lake Dallas improved to 24-5 overall with the victory. The Lady Falcons will play the winner of Wichita Falls Rider and Burleson Centennial in the region quarterfinal next week.
“These kids want it,” Davis said. “They’ve got the weight of the world on their shoulders, but they want it — and they want to succeed, do well and keep getting better.”