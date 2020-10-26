Lake Dallas’ game against Princeton on Friday night has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Princeton, Lake Dallas coach Michael Young confirmed Monday morning.
The game, which was a District 7-5A Division II matchup, will go down as a no-contest and will not count for either team. It will not be rescheduled.
“I know the coaches and the kids, too, with how things have been going around the state, [they] knew this could be a possibility at any given time,” Young said. “[Other teams] have dealt with it, and now we have to.”
The Falcons are coming off a 63-21 loss to Frisco Liberty last week and are 1-4 overall on the season, including an 0-3 mark in district play. Princeton is 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Young said Lake Dallas will try to find an opponent to play this week, but if they cannot find a game, the Falcons will treat this as a bye week.
“We’ll do what we think is best for our kids in finding a game,” Young said. “We knew this was going to be a problem, and it probably won’t be the last time this happens in our district.”
Lake Dallas becomes the seventh Denton-area football team to have a game canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Guyer, Ryan, Denton, Aubrey, Krum and Sanger have all had games canceled or rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus.