COPPELL — Lake Dallas' playoff run came to an end Friday as it fell victim to Midlothian's winning goal in the second half of overtime in a 1-0 regional quarterfinal defeat.
The teams were locked in a 0-0 stalemate for much of the contest despite some promising chances both ways as neither could finish one off. The Panthers finally broke through just 21 seconds into the second half of overtime as a Midlothian player got in one-on-one with the keeper and slotted the ball into the back of the net.
Goal Midlothian, 21 seconds into the second half of overtime.
Strong buildup play on the right side and a well-placed ball in.
The goal proved decisive as the Falcons (18-5-3) found a few opportunities the rest of the way but could not capitalize, bringing an end to their storybook season that featured a District 7-5A championship and two playoff wins.
"It's a big heartbreak," Lake Dallas coach Brandon Martin said. "I think we had more chances and better chances, but we just didn't put them in the back of the net at the end of the day."
In a relatively slow start to the match, Lake Dallas had the better of the chances early on with a free kick into a dangerous area and a long shot the Midlothian keeper pretty easily saved. Neither side had a clear-cut goal-scoring chance in the opening half, though, as the two defenses dominated.
The Panthers got a dangerous free kick chance from around 25 yards out less than two minutes into the second half that appeared to go into the goal, but actually bounced off the goalpost over the goal and behind. Lake Dallas dominated the last 10 minutes of the second half and had some chances that it was unable to put home.
Midlothian had a few decent chances in the first half of overtime, as did the Falcons with neither able to find the back of the net. The Panthers' go-ahead goal forced Lake Dallas into desperation in attack, though it could not turn a few decent chances into goals.
"There were a couple of times we had the right pass and then just hit it right at the goalie as opposed to either side," Martin said. "We had two or three like that."
All in all, the Falcons still experienced plenty of success on the season after suffering through some heartbreaking finishes the last two years. They came up just short of making the playoffs in 2021 and 2022, a reality Martin feels fueled his team throughout its success this spring.
"Experiencing that failure, they wanted to experience some success, which is what they did," Martin said. "They came together more as a team, just supporting each other on the field and off the field, and working together as a group to get the job done."
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.