COPPELL — Lake Dallas' playoff run came to an end Friday as it fell victim to Midlothian's winning goal in the second half of overtime in a 1-0 regional quarterfinal defeat.

The teams were locked in a 0-0 stalemate for much of the contest despite some promising chances both ways as neither could finish one off. The Panthers finally broke through just 21 seconds into the second half of overtime as a Midlothian player got in one-on-one with the keeper and slotted the ball into the back of the net.

