On Sunday night, Lake Dallas joined the growing list of athletic programs that are choosing to suspend summer workouts because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases statewide.
Lake Dallas football coach Michael Young said strength and conditioning and skills workouts for all sports, not just football, are officially on hold until July 13. The school, which hasn't had a single coronavirus scare since workouts began June 8, had already planned to take the week of July 6 off. Young said adding this week on top of that simply makes sense for everyone's health and safety.
"We are all sitting around this weekend, and every time you look, there's another school not going in this week," Young said. "We were already taking next week off anyway, so this is a chance to add in another week and get everyone away from each other for a little bit.
"We haven't had any issues so far. [Having someone get sick] is the last thing we want to happen."
Since the UIL allowed strength and conditioning workouts to resume, numerous programs across the state have either chosen to delay workouts out of an abundance of caution or have been forced to suspend workouts indefinitely due to positive coronavirus tests within their programs. In the Denton area, Krum, Braswell, Denton and Sanger were all forced to shut down summer workouts because of coronavirus concerns within their programs.
On Sunday morning, Ryan coach Dave Henigan said his football program will also wait until July 13 to start its summer activities. Ryan also hasn't had any coronavirus cases. The Raiders were originally slated to start June 22 but have since delayed two more times.
As of Sunday night, Guyer, Argyle, Aubrey, Pilot Point and Ponder all appear to be business as usual heading into this week.
"This is obviously something that's been a pretty popular decision to make," Young said of Lake Dallas' choice. "[Coming in this week] didn't make sense for us right now. This [decision] is for the kids and the coaches. The main thing is for all of us to get back to school and have all sports going again in August. We aren't willing to jeopardize that."