Collin College freshman guard Mackenzie Buss, a Lake Dallas alumna, was honored among the top NJCAA players in the nation on Monday.

Lake Dallas alumna Mackenzie Buss, a freshman at Collin College, was honored among the National Junior College Athletics Association's top players Monday when she earned an All-American Honorable Mention selection.

The honor put Buss among the top 50 NJCAA Division I players in the nation with 10 apiece selected to the first, second and third teams along with 20 honorable mention honorees.

