Lake Dallas alumna Mackenzie Buss, a freshman at Collin College, was honored among the National Junior College Athletics Association's top players Monday when she earned an All-American Honorable Mention selection.
The honor put Buss among the top 50 NJCAA Division I players in the nation with 10 apiece selected to the first, second and third teams along with 20 honorable mention honorees.
Buss earned the honor after posting a standout freshman season for the Lady Cougars. The 5-foot-4 guard averaged 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and knocking down 39.7 percent of her 3-point attempts.
Buss' efforts helped Collin College post one of its top seasons in program history.
The Lady Jaguars notched the most wins in school history with a 29-3 overall record and earned their first at-large bid to the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament. They finished the regular season ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA coaches poll.
Buss joined the program after concluding her standout career at Lake Dallas High.
The two-time Denton Record-Chronicle All-Area selection averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals per game during her senior season last year, leading the Lady Falcons to the regional final round of the playoffs. Those exploits came on the heels of her averaging 15.3 points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists per game as a junior.
The former area standout has plenty of time to continue making her mark in the collegiate ranks following her strong freshman year.
