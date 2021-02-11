BRIDGEPORT — When you play against Lake Dallas, you have to guard against the hot hand.
The problem is that there’s almost always more than one of those.
With thoughts of last year’s Cinderella run to the region tournament still fresh in their mind, the Lady Falcons cruised through their Class 5A Division I playoff opener on Thursday thanks to nine 3-pointers and a trio of hot-handed sharpshooters who all reached double figures in a 64-35 win over Aledo in Bridgeport.
Mackenzie Buss led all scorers with 20 points and Jorja Elliott chipped in 15. Camryn Richardson added 12 — all off 3s.
Lake Dallas will face the winner of Mansfield Timberview and Fort Worth Trimble Tech in the area round.
“That’s kind of what we talked about during the season — just keep playing really good team basketball,” Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis said. “We try to make the defense wrong. Who is it that you want to try and stop the most? We’ll swing it around and look to get it to another teammate. What’s good about this team is the way they share the ball. They want to succeed and be successful no matter who it is [who scores].”
Lake Dallas was already leading by 16 at halftime when it opened the third quarter with four consecutive 3-pointers. That surge gave them seven 3-pointers between the second and third frames and extended their lead to 22.
Before the Lady Bearcats could blink, Buss was knifing into the lane and closed out the third with three straight buckets.
Lake Dallas (23-5) outscored Aledo 42-17 between those two quarters.
For Buss, the performance was particularly special. She missed last year’s playoff run with a knee injury.
“I’m going to tear up talking about it,” Buss said. “It was tough to watch last year, but before this game, my teammates told me that they are proud of me, I made it here, and that I did all that work.
“They are just excited to go on this journey, and I’m excited to be an active part [of it].”
Richardson agreed, saying that it was great to see so many players step up and put the game out of reach.
“We all wake up every game day morning at 7 a.m. and are at the school shooting from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. We put in the work, and that’s why we hit all of our shots,” she said.
Lake Dallas had to wait a little bit to get going offensively. Both teams struggled with nerves early on, and the Lady Falcons only carried an 11-8 lead into the second quarter. Richardson opened that frame with her first 3-pointer before adding two more a few minutes later. That seemed to settle Lake Dallas down, and they quickly put the game out of reach.
“We try not to get discouraged early if [the shots] aren’t going in,” Davis said. “These kids put in a lot of time in the gym. I told someone it’s dirty, hard work, and they do the little things. We’re making sure it’s the right pass, the right rhythm, and we don’t force it. I think that’s what we did more of in the second and third quarters. I like it when we get more threes than twos.”