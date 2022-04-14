CORINTH − Lake Dallas linebacker Godwin Ugochukwu signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play for Tarleton State, adding a dynamic defensive piece to the newly minted Football Championship Subdivision program.
Ugochukwu is thankful for the Division I opportunity.
“I’d had that dream since I was little to one day play at the college level, just to the next level in general,” Ugochukwu said. “Now getting the chance it’s just so surreal and I’m so excited and ready for the start”
Playing both linebacker and running back, Ugochukwu tallied 93 tackles during his senior season and was top three in several defensive categories on the team, including sacks and quarterback hurries.
He aims to become an All-American, but Ugochukwu is setting a high bar for himself at the beginning of his college career.
“My goal going in there is before my first two years is to end up with about 200 tackles. So tackles all by myself.” said Ugochukwu, a first-team All-District 5-6A selection.
Ugochukwu also generated interest from Division III Mcpherson College, North Park University, and Illinois College before choosing Tartleton State, which enters its second season in the Western Athletic Conference.
Former Lake Dallas coach Michael Young believes Ugochukwu will be an impact player in Stephenville.
“Tarleton, I think, is getting a steal, getting a kid as quality as him,” said Young said, who left Lake Dallas last year to become the athletic director at Little Elm.
Tarleton State finished with a 6-5 record in 2021, its inaugural Division I season. The Texans won’t be eligible for the FCS playoffs until 2024.
Ugochukwu has experience starting something new, and the new Lake Dallas head coach knows he has the tools to be successful playing Division I football.
“He hadn’t played linebacker until this year, so he still has a lot to learn as far as just the playing,“ said Jason Young, who had been Ugochukwu’s defensive coordinator in previous years. “He’s got it all, he’s got great speed, strength, he’ll strike you. He is very intelligent.”
Ugochukwu’s was one of several area Class of 2022 athletes to cement their collegiate plans on Wednesday. Most of the area’s college-bound seniors put pen to paper during the November, December and February signing periods.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.