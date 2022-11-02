Evan Weinberg catch
Buy Now

Lake Dallas wide receiver Evan Weinberg (14) catches a touchdown pass over Frisco Memorial defensive back David Wilson (17) during their game at Falcon Stadium earlier this season.

 Al Key/DRC

CORINTH — Although one week remains before the high school football playoffs kick off, Lake Dallas’ regular season finale is about as close as a Week 11 showdown can get to the postseason.

The stakes are high for the Falcons’ home showdown against Denton with a playoff berth on the line for both teams. Win, and they will play in the postseason for the first time since 2018. A loss, though, would eliminate Lake Dallas from playoff contention and end its season.

Cade Bortnem throw
Buy Now

Lake Dallas quarterback Cade Bortnem (13) gets a pass off over Frisco Memorial defenders during their game at Falcon Stadium earlier this season.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you