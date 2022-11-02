CORINTH — Although one week remains before the high school football playoffs kick off, Lake Dallas’ regular season finale is about as close as a Week 11 showdown can get to the postseason.
The stakes are high for the Falcons’ home showdown against Denton with a playoff berth on the line for both teams. Win, and they will play in the postseason for the first time since 2018. A loss, though, would eliminate Lake Dallas from playoff contention and end its season.
“This game is a playoff game for us, that’s the way we’re approaching it,” Lake Dallas coach Jason Young said. “It’s do or die.”
Those stakes add an extra level of importance to the Falcons’ last game of the regular season. They will also celebrate senior night Thursday, a reminder of how near the players are to the next chapter of their lives.
“Most of us are seniors, so we want to give it our best,” defensive back Eli Koch said. “We’ve been down a couple of games, so we just want to win, especially for senior night.”
Lake Dallas enters that pivotal night having seen its share of ups and downs this fall.
The Falcons began the season 6-0 — their best start to a season since 2007 — and outscored opponents by an average margin of 25.3 points per game during that stretch.
Some struggles have ensued since, though, with a 30-14 loss to 5A-DI No. 1 Argyle followed up by narrow defeats to Frisco Emerson and Frisco Independence. Those losses took Lake Dallas down from a chance at the district championship to fighting for a playoff spot in the final week.
Young said the last two losses in particular have been difficult given the narrow margins of falling 24-20 and 19-14 with a few plays making the difference.
Turnovers have been a pivotal part of the team’s close defeats with a combined 12 giveaways over the last three games. Struggling to take care of the ball has stymied an offense that thrived during Lake Dallas’ early win streak.
“We have to execute in the second half,” senior wide receiver Evan Weinberg said. “The last two games we haven’t scored in the second half. We have to execute in the second half and finish the game strong.”
The Falcons have plenty of playmakers on offense to make that a reality.
It all starts with quarterback Cade Bortnem, who ranks fifth among all Dallas-area passers with 2,236 passing yards in his first year as the full-time starting quarterback. Bortnem has completed 58.8% of his pass attempts for 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Wide receivers Niki Gray, Keonde Henry and Evan Weinberg have seen a lion’s share of Bortnem’s targets through the air and have a combined 119 catches for 2,012 yards and 27 touchdowns to show for it. Running backs Dylan Brauchle and Sam McAfee have also made for a formidable one-two punch in the backfield.
Defense, though, continues to be perhaps the Falcons’ biggest strength.
They have allowed an average of just 22.4 points per game this season and surrendered 30 or more points just twice. In the losses to Emerson and Independence, the unit held both teams more than 12 points below their season scoring averages.
Another strong defensive performance will be needed to slow down Denton running back Coco Brown, who ranks second among all Dallas-area 5A running backs with 1,665 rushing yards and has run for 21 touchdowns.
“Defensively, we’ve been playing really well, but they have a heck of a running back. That’s going to be a big focus,” Young said. “Not that they can’t throw the ball, they’re pretty decent at that as well, but Coco Brown’s a special player.
“Offensively, it’s just working on executing. Just executing our offense, doing what we’re supposed to do and make plays when we get the opportunity.”
Lake Dallas has a chance to right the ship from its late skid Thursday and can still reach its ultimate goal of a playoff berth. It would be the first postseason appearance for any player on the roster, an opportunity the Falcons are not taking for granted.
“Play as a team and build each other up,” Koch said. “If we win this one, we’ll be in the playoffs, and we haven’t been to the playoffs in a while. If we go to the playoffs, it’d be really cool.”
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.