GRAPEVINE — Grapevine pulled away in the second half for a 31-14 win over Lake Dallas on Thursday night as the Falcons’ season came to a close.
Playing in the first round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs, Lake Dallas (7-4) could not find its offensive footing on the night, scoring a single touchdown in each half.
Mustangs (10-1) running back Parker Polk led the offense in the contest as the senior collected 216 all-purpose yards and a receiving touchdown. Falcons quarterback Cade Bortnem was the second-leading rusher with 116 yards and a touchdown.
After a strong start defensively, the Falcons’ first possession of the game was a seven-play, 89-yard scoring drive. A 50-yard rush by Bortnem to the Mustangs’ 23-yard line put Lake Dallas in Grapevine territory for the first time on the night. Eventually, a 1-yard Bortnem rush capped the touchdown-scoring drive.
Needing a response, the Mustangs got it quickly.
On the second play of the drive after getting the ball back, Grapevine quarterback Evan Baum found wide receiver Parker Polk in stride for a 57-yard touchdown to tie the game. The ensuing Falcons drive resulted in a punt that was blocked by Mustangs linebacker Hudson Blake and returned 15 yards for a touchdown by linebacker Tatum Evans.
Evans’ touchdown was the last score in the half by either team. A scoreless second quarter was not due to a lack of chances, however.
With the ball at the Lake Dallas 2-yard line, Polk fumbled on a rush attempt. Catching a break and remaining down a single possession, defensive lineman Tanner Moon recovered the ball for the Falcons.
From that point, neither team got close to finding the end zone. Both teams had a missed field-goal attempt as the contest remained 14-7 at halftime.
Another slow offensive start by both teams coming out of the locker room led to a crucial fourth down for Grapevine with 4:16 remaining in the third quarter. At the Lake Dallas 35-yard line, the Mustangs went for it and converted with a quick 7-yard pass by Baum. Running back Reid Watkins extended the Grapevine lead with a 28-yard run two plays later.
With 5:41 remaining in the contest, running back Dylan Brauchle scored the Falcons’ second touchdown of the game with a 7-yard rush. An ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Mustangs.
Time was not on the side of Lake Dallas.
A 46-yard rushing touchdown by wide receiver Rondale Carradine put the game out of reach for the Falcons with 4:48 remaining. Bortnem got the ball back at the Lake Dallas 10-yard line after the kickoff, heaving his final pass of the season deep. Looking for receiver Keonde Henry, Bortnem instead found Grapevine defensive back CJ Holmes as the contest came to a close.
Bortnem finished with 81 passing yards on the night and the one interception. Faring better in the passing game, Baum came away with 185 yards and a touchdown in the win.
The Mustangs now move on to the area round to face Abilene Cooper, which defeated El Paso Andress 49-20 on Thursday. As for the Falcons, their season comes to a close.
Lake Dallas closes its season having lost four of its last five games after opening the campaign 6-0, its best start since 2007.