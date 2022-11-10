Cade Bortnem run
Lake Dallas quarterback Cade Bortnem runs for a first down during the Falcons’ 31-14 loss to Grapevine on Thursday at Mustang-Panther Stadium.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

GRAPEVINE — Grapevine pulled away in the second half for a 31-14 win over Lake Dallas on Thursday night as the Falcons’ season came to a close.

Playing in the first round of the Class 5A Division II playoffs, Lake Dallas (7-4) could not find its offensive footing on the night, scoring a single touchdown in each half.

Weinberg catch
Lake Dallas wide receiver Evan Weinberg makes a catch along the sideline Thursday in Grapevine.
Moon fumble recovery
Lake Dallas' Tanner Moon dives for a fumble recovery during the Falcons' loss Thursday in Grapevine.

 

