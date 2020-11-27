FRISCO — Frisco Memorial (4-5, 3-4 District 7-5A) cruised to a 62-13 victory over Lake Dallas (1-9, 0-8 District 7-5A) Friday afternoon at Frisco Memorial Stadium.
Memorial was led by big plays from both of its quarterbacks throughout the game. Ethan Lollar led the way with 188 yards and three touchdowns through the air. Charlie Flowers came in throughout the game contributing 115 yards and two touchdowns through the air and another two touchdowns on the ground.
Zion Steptoe paced the Memorial receiving corps with five catches for 166 yards and four touchdowns. Steptoe scored touchdowns of 70 and 51 yards on consecutive possessions to help Memorial pull away in the second half.
Evan Weinberg willed Lake Dallas to its first score of the game in the first quarter. Weinberg took a pass from quarterback Brendan Sorsby 73 yards before being caught at the 6-yard line. Weinberg finished the drive two plays later with an 11-yard touchdown catch to pull the Falcons within 13-7. Weinberg added a 49-yard touchdown catch to start the second half for Lake Dallas to finish with four catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns on the day.