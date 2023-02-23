Three seconds remain on the clock, the score is tied at 68.
After rallying from a 25-point deficit, Mackenzie Buss knows her team needs to win in regulation.
The ball comes to Buss in the corner, and she spots an opening to attack down the baseline. The 5-foot-4 freshman drives, jump stops and releases a hopeful floater toward the rim.
It falls.
The basket sealed Collin College’s come-from-behind win over McLennan Community College last week, a victory that helped keep the Lady Cougars (26-1, 13-1 in conference) one game ahead of McLennan atop the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings.
After a standout career at Lake Dallas High, Buss has quickly established herself as an integral part of the nationally-ranked Collin College squad. No moment epitomizes the belief she has so swiftly earned quite like that game-winning shot.
“It felt really good to be trusted by my teammates to take that last shot,” Buss said. “That was just a bunch of relief — I was stressed out just shooting that shot. … I knew I had enough confidence to shoot it, I was just stressed about if it was going to go in.”
The faith Buss' teammates and coaches have in her has been built up ever since she stepped foot on campus.
Collin College coach Jeff Allen was on the hunt for a dynamic point guard during the last recruiting cycle, and his belief in Buss played a key role in her joining the program at all. Even at that point, though, Allen could not foresee just how large a role his new point guard would take on.
The impression Buss made before the season even began in practices gave Allen confidence the freshman could excel so early in her collegiate career.
"We knew during preseason, just how she plays, how she conducts herself, how she is toward her teammates — we knew we had something special," Allen said. "[Now] the team knows, and she knows, in late-game situations, crucial situations, the ball is going to be in her hands."
That faith has paid dividends, between Buss' game-winner and her important production throughout the season for the No. 8-ranked NJCAA team in the nation. She is averaging 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 54.2% from the field and 41.2% on 3-pointers.
The foundation for Buss' success, though, dates back to her time at Lake Dallas. She earned numerous accolades there, including selections to the Denton Record-Chronicle's All-Area teams her junior and senior seasons.
Buss averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and two steals per game as a senior last year, leading the Lady Falcons to the regional final round of the playoffs.
It was not always so easy for the area standout, though.
Buss was sidelined for her entire sophomore season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that kept her from playing the game she loves. Instead, she sat next to the coaches on the bench and soaked up all the knowledge she could, seeing the game from a different perspective than ever before.
Lake Dallas coach Jordan Davis feels the injury gave Buss a new outlook on the game, one that has stayed with her ever since.
"She really grew in that year," Davis said. "Once we got the ball back in her hands, she was applying all of those little lessons and tips and things she saw.
"There was never a task that she wasn't up for."
It seems those years at Lake Dallas have provided valuable preparation for the opportunity Buss now has at Collin College.
From overcoming adversity to learning how to run an offense and plenty in between, she feels that chapter of her career — and the trust Davis placed in her — laid the foundation for her collegiate success.
"She believed in me just as much as Coach Allen does now," Buss said. "In high school, I learned how to control the floor in a point guard aspect from my coach. I feel like that has really applied here in playing at Collin."
Buss and the Lady Cougars still have plenty of goals in mind as the regular season winds toward its close. The first is to win their last two remaining contests in conference play, which would in turn secure the NTJCAC championship.
Once that is complete, the team will set sights on winning its regional championship to earn one of 16 automatic bids to the NJCAA national tournament. Eight teams from across the country that do not win regionals will earn at-large selections, providing a slim chance of an entry that way if needed.
The top eight seeds receive a bye through the first round of the tournament, providing plenty of incentive for the Lady Cougars to finish strong. With just one loss on the season and a ranking among the nation's best, they appear well-positioned to do just that.
Buss is confident the team can achieve its lofty goals by remaining true to its identity the rest of the way.
"We've played very good defense throughout this whole season," Buss said. "If we keep that defensive energy and aggression up, and just keep attacking the rim and play the way we play — nobody can beat us at that point."
