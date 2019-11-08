You have reached your limit of three free articles in a 30-day period. If you'd like to read on, please check out our day pass, weekly or annual pricing options. If you already are a subscriber, please log into your account for unlimited access to our coverage.
CORINTH — While Lake Dallas’ 2019 season did not pan out as the Falcons hoped, they were able to end the season on a high note. Senior Brandon Engel ended his Falcons career with a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds remaining to secure the 37-31 over Frisco Lebanon Trail Friday at Lake Dallas High School.
Engel ended the night with 3 receptions for 46 yards. Trevor Moon ended the night 14 of 19 for 198 yards with a score and an interception.
“I think it was two teams playing hard wanting to get a win,” said Lake Dallas coach Mike Young. “You could tell both of us were hungry to get one. I knew it was going to be tough. Last week they took Princeton to overtime, they beat Memorial. ... I knew it was going to be tough.”
Young said although this was the last game of the season, the game reminded him of a week-one affair, with plenty of sloppy play, turnover, and penalties. Lake Dallas and Lebanon Trail combined to commit 23 penalties for 238 yards.
“We made just enough to plays to [win],” Young said. “I thought we had several chances to get a two-touchdown lead but we never seemed to do it.”
Lake Dallas (3-7, 2-6) went back and forth with Frisco Lebanon Trail (3-7, 1-7) on the final game of the season. With the game tied at 17-17 entering the third quarter, Lebanon Trail took a 24-17 lead in the final three minutes following a 17-yard score by Drew Martin. Moon answered with a 24-yard touchdown to Hunter Hope.
Lake Dallas defensive back Kalan Ferguson (28) and linebacker Patrick Wegner (33) collide as they attempt to chase down the Lebanon Trail ball carrier during the first quarter of their game on Nov. 8, 2019 at Lake Dallas.
Lake Dallas defensive back Austin Dabney (32) blocks a touchdown throw intended for Lebanon Trail wide receiver Drew Donley (18) causing an incomplete pass during the second quarter of their game on Nov. 8, 2019 at Lake Dallas.
Lake Dallas linebacker Joseph Puckett (37) narrowly misses a sack on Lebanon Trail quarterback Drew Martin (17) as he releases the ball during the second quarter of their game on Nov. 8, 2019 at Lake Dallas.
Lake Dallas wide receiver Hunter Hope (18) runs the ball for a first down during the second quarter of their game against Lebanon Trail on Nov. 8, 2019 at Lake Dallas.
Kara Dry
The Falcons led 31-24 briefly following a 55-yard connection from Moon to Godwin Ugochukwu, but Lebanon Trail tied the game with an 11-yard run by Martin. Lake Dallas ended the night with 488 yards of total offense.
Young said he challenged his senior three weeks ago to “finish the season the right way.”
“I said, ‘You’ve done it for three weeks. ... I just wanted four more quarters,’” Young said. “They did it for three weeks and they did it tonight.”
Despite ending the year with just 3 wins, Young said the 2020 squad will come into the offseason and camp with more experience.
“Coming into this year we had one or two starters on each side of the ball and had a lot of guys that didn’t even have Friday night experience, even dressing out,” Young said. “This year we definitely have a lot more people that have had Friday night experience and some more pieces coming back. We’re excited about that, and at our younger levels we think we have some players there, too.
“It’ll be an exciting offseason to see what happens.”
Adding to the excitement, Young said, will be to see where Lake Dallas ends up in the fall after district realignment.
Lake Dallas 37, Frisco Lebanon Trail 31
Lebanon Trail
7
10
7
7
—
31
Lake Dallas
7
10
7
13
—
37
LD — Josef Taylor fumble return (Anthony Patti kick)
LT — Zachary Robinson 8 pass from Drew Martin (Drew Martin kick)