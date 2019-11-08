Brandon Engel
Lake Dallas wide receiver Brandon Engel (3) runs the ball for a second down during the second quarter of Friday’s home game against Frisco Lebanon Trail.

 Photos by Kara Dry/DRC

CORINTH — While Lake Dallas’ 2019 season did not pan out as the Falcons hoped, they were able to end the season on a high note. Senior Brandon Engel ended his Falcons career with a 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds remaining to secure the 37-31 over Frisco Lebanon Trail Friday at Lake Dallas High School.

Engel ended the night with 3 receptions for 46 yards. Trevor Moon ended the night 14 of 19 for 198 yards with a score and an interception.

“I think it was two teams playing hard wanting to get a win,” said Lake Dallas coach Mike Young. “You could tell both of us were hungry to get one. I knew it was going to be tough. Last week they took Princeton to overtime, they beat Memorial. ... I knew it was going to be tough.”

Young said although this was the last game of the season, the game reminded him of a week-one affair, with plenty of sloppy play, turnover, and penalties. Lake Dallas and Lebanon Trail combined to commit 23 penalties for 238 yards.

“We made just enough to plays to [win],” Young said. “I thought we had several chances to get a two-touchdown lead but we never seemed to do it.”

Lake Dallas (3-7, 2-6) went back and forth with Frisco Lebanon Trail (3-7, 1-7) on the final game of the season. With the game tied at 17-17 entering the third quarter, Lebanon Trail took a 24-17 lead in the final three minutes following a 17-yard score by Drew Martin. Moon answered with a 24-yard touchdown to Hunter Hope.

Lake Dallas 37, Frisco Lebanon Trail 31

The Falcons led 31-24 briefly following a 55-yard connection from Moon to Godwin Ugochukwu, but Lebanon Trail tied the game with an 11-yard run by Martin. Lake Dallas ended the night with 488 yards of total offense.

Young said he challenged his senior three weeks ago to “finish the season the right way.”

“I said, ‘You’ve done it for three weeks. ... I just wanted four more quarters,’” Young said. “They did it for three weeks and they did it tonight.”

Despite ending the year with just 3 wins, Young said the 2020 squad will come into the offseason and camp with more experience.

“Coming into this year we had one or two starters on each side of the ball and had a lot of guys that didn’t even have Friday night experience, even dressing out,” Young said. “This year we definitely have a lot more people that have had Friday night experience and some more pieces coming back. We’re excited about that, and at our younger levels we think we have some players there, too.

“It’ll be an exciting offseason to see what happens.”

Adding to the excitement, Young said, will be to see where Lake Dallas ends up in the fall after district realignment.

Lake Dallas 37, Frisco Lebanon Trail 31

Lebanon Trail

7

10

7

7

31

Lake Dallas

7

10

7

13

37

LD — Josef Taylor fumble return (Anthony Patti kick)

LT — Zachary Robinson 8 pass from Drew Martin (Drew Martin kick)

LD — Kobe Minor 1 run (Anthony Patti kick)

LT — Drew Martin 24 FG

LD — Anthony Patti 19 FG

LT — Alec Zorrilla 4 run (Drew Martin kick)

LT — Drew Martin 17 run (Drew Martin kick)

LD — Hunter Hope 24 pass from Trevor Moon (Anthony Patti kick)

LD — Godwin Ugochukwu 55 pass from Trevor Moon (Anthony Patti kick)

LT — Drew Martin 11 run (Drew Martin kick)

LD — Brandon Engel 31 pass from Trevor Moon (Anthony Patti kick failed)

 

LT

LD

First Downs

22

22

Rushing Yards

40-248

42-290

Passing Yards

177

198

Passing

14-27-1

12-19-1

Punts-Avg

4-35.50

1-24.00

Penalties

13-124

10-114

Fumbles-Lost

1-1

3-2

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing — LD: Ike Onyekwere 18-102, Kobe Minor 6-83, Trevor Moon 10-60, Godwin Ugochukwu 3-30, Lindsey Lindsey 4-14, Brandon Engel 1-1, LT: Drew Martin 13-71, Izaiah Jackson 14-62, Lucas Rexin 1-46, Princeton Parker 4-39, Alec Zorrilla 5-23, Zarion Kelly 2-5, Jason O’Brien 1-2.

Passing — LD: Trevor Moon 11-17-1-173, Hunter Hope 1-1-0-25, Kobe Minor 0-1-0-0, LT: Drew Martin 14-27-1-177.

Receiving — LD: Godwin Ugochukwu 3-61, Hunter Hope 4-57, Brandon Engel 3-46, Kobe Minor 1-25, Jaden McGrew 1-9, LT: Drew Donley 4-84, Jason O’Brien 3-30, Lucas Rexin 2-25, Wilson Simons 1-19, Ryan Welton 1-10, Zachary Robinson 1-8, Alec Zorrilla 1-2, Izaiah Jackson 1--1. 

