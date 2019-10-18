FRISCO — A last-minute Brandon Engel touchdown ended Lake Dallas’ four-game losing streak and propelled the Falcons to a 34-29 victory over Frisco Memorial at Memorial High School on Friday.
“It feels good. … I know [Memorial] they were kind of in the same boat that we were,” Lake Dallas coach Mike Young said. “I feel kind of bad because we were both really needing one bad when you get to this point of the year.”
Engel hauled in a 17-yard score from Trevor Moon with just 1:03 remaining. This score came a few minutes after Memorial’s Chris Lagrone gave Memorial a 29-28 lead. Memorial had erased a 21-6 Lake Dallas lead.
The Falcons (2-5, 1-4) built that early lead on scores from Trevor Lindsay, Moon and Kobe Minor. Minor also had a 102-yard interception return for touchdown in the third quarter.
“The third quarter was just kind of funny. [Memorial] had the ball a lot and when we did score it was on defense,” Young said. “I look back on that fourth down when we tried it — the reason I did it was because we had been on the field for so long and I really didn’t want our defense to go right back out there. … That was a big play when they got that stop. It really changed the momentum of that game.”
Memorial (1-7, 0-6) began its comeback in the third quarter with a 42-yard touchdown from Ethan Lollar to J’Kolbe Bulock. Memorial’s Charlie Flowers entered the game in the third quarter and threw a touchdown to Bulock.
Moon ended the night 8 of 14 for 88 yards and score. He also rushed for 58 yards.
“He did a great job of running the play. Running the zone read,” Young said of Moon. “Of all the pulls and all the reads he made, there was probably only one or two that he didn’t make a good read on. That’s really a good night. He threw some good deep balls. We [dropped] another one that he threw great that could have been another touchdown.”
Lake Dallas, looking to string back-to-back wins together for the first time this year, returns home on Oct. 25 to face Lucas Lovejoy.
“We’re going to have to play better pass defense, for sure, or we’re going to be in trouble against them because they’ll throw the ball. … We’ll have our hands full,” Young said. “We just need to play good football and keep building on good football, and hopefully that’s what we’ll do during practice this week.”
Lovejoy (4-2, 3-1) has scored over 20 points in five of its six games, including a 56-20 victory over Lebanon Trail.
Lake Dallas 34, Frisco Memorial 29
Lake Dallas
7
14
7
6
—
34
Frisco Memorial
0
12
10
7
—
29
LD — Lindsey Lindsey 1 run (Anthony Patti kick)
LD — Trevor Moon 3 run (Anthony Patti kick)
LD — Kobe Minor 44 run (Anthony Patti kick)
MM — J’Kolbe Bulock 42 pass from Ethan Lollar (pass failed)
MM — Joel Shea 26 pass from Ethan Lollar (Edward Adeniregun conversion failed)
LD — Kobe Minor 100 interception return (Anthony Patti kick)
MM — J’Kolbe Bulock 28 pass from Charlie Flowers (Ian Villareal kick)
MM — Ian Villareal 28 FG
MM — Chris Lagrone 17 run (Ian Villareal kick)
LD — Brandon Engel 17 pass from Trevor Moon (run failed)
LD
MM
First Downs
21
22
Rushing Yards
39-198
32-134
Passing Yards
88
249
Passing
8-14-1
15-36-1
Punts-Avg
2-28.50
3-24.67
Penalties
4-44
8-104
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
0-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LD: Kobe Minor 5-69, Trevor Moon 14-58, Ike Onyekwere 9-38, Lindsey Lindsey 6-27, Hunter Markham 2-5, Godwin Ugochukwu 2-1, Jaden McGrew 1-0, MM: Chris Lagrone 5-46, Chief Murgerson 11-43, Charlie Flowers 7-24, Ethan Lollar 4-12, Garren Huey 4-7, Jackson Schoolcraft 1-2.
Passing — LD: Trevor Moon 8-14-1-88, MM: Ethan Lollar 8-19-0-135, Charlie Flowers 7-17-1-114.
Receiving — LD: Jaden McGrew 1-27, Kobe Minor 2-22, Brandon Engel 2-21, Hunter Hope 2-11, Godwin Ugochukwu 1-7, MM: Joel Shea 5-100, J’Kolbe Bulock 5-90, Dom Herrera 2-32, Jeremy Lau 2-21, Jackson Schoolcraft 1-6.