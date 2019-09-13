FRISCO — Lake Dallas’ furious second-half comeback against Frisco Reedy fell just short, as the Lions held on for a 27-21 victory at The Star to open 5A-2 Region II District 7 action.
Lake Dallas coach Mike Young said one of the biggest differences between the first and the second half was field position, as they were pinned deep in the end for much of the first half.
“Their defensive front, when you get back in that end, they’re playing downhill on us and made it really hard,” Young said. “We couldn’t run the ball at all, so they were really able to tee off.”
Lake Dallas trailed 20-0 at halftime but began its rally after a 74-yard Kobe Minor score. The Falcons would close the gap once again after Kelvin Ukah scooped up a blocked punt and dove across the goal line.
Minor was inserted into the office in the second half, and he led Lake Dallas with 105 rushing yards and his score.
Young said Minor worked with the offense during the week to try and give the offense life.
“We’re just not able to throw the ball a whole lot right now,” he said, “and we though upfront it would be hard to protect to throw it to him. ... The best way to give him the ball was just to put him in at quarter back.”
Frisco Reedy and quarter back Jalen Kitna, however, connected with Josh Hernandez to widen the score to 27-14 late in the fourth.
Young praised his team’s defensive effort, despite giving up 20 points in the first half.
“It could have been 35, 42 to nothing,” Young said. “The way we were playing on offense the first half … I told them that 20-0 was a great defensive effort in the first half. I think they got a little tired in the third quarter kind of when we were making our push — we got tired, because we were on the field so much.”
Reedy got on the offensive quick Friday, as Kitna connected with Hernandez just 5 minutes in for a 7-0 lead. Kitna would then drive the ball in from a yard out. Kitna and Hernandez connected again for a 37-yare score to give the Lions a 20-0 lead going into halftime.
Kitna ended the night with 190 passing yards and three total scores. Lake Dallas’ Trevor Moon had 71 passing yards with an interception and late touchdown to Jaden McGrew.
Lake Dallas (1-2, 0-1) will travel to host Princeton next week, and stressed the importance of getting back in the win column.
“I told them we got a big game next week. That’s a game we’ve got to win to get ourselves in the running to get into the playoffs,” Young said.
Help may be on the way, as Young said Brandon Engel could be back after the bye following the Princeton game. Engel left last week’s game against Frisco Centennial with a knee.
“I do think he will back sometime during the season,” Young said.
Frisco Reedy 27, Lake Dallas 21
Lake Dallas
0
0
14
7
—
21
Frisco Reedy
7
13
0
7
—
27
RD — Jalen Kitna 1 run (Will Harbour kick)
RD — Will Harbour 35 FG
RD — Josh Hernandez 37 pass from Jalen Kitna (Will Harbour kick)
RD — Will Harbour 35 FG
LD — Kobe Minor 74 run (Anthony Patti kick)
LD — Kelvin Ukah 5 blocked punt return (Anthony Patti kick)
RD — Josh Hernandez 26 pass from Jalen Kitna (Will Harbour kick)
LD — Jaden McGrew 32 pass from Trevor Moon (Anthony Patti kick)
LD
RD
First Downs
8
13
Rushing Yards
36-149
39-106
Passing Yards
71
190
Passing
5-13-1
10-22-0
Punts-Avg
7-32.00
6-28.17
Penalties
6-35
5-41
Fumbles-Lost
0-0
1-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LD: Kobe Minor 5-106, Ike Onyekwere 5-37, Lindsey Lindsey 3-4, Fabian Nava 2-3, Godwin Ugochukwu 1-0, Trevor Moon 20--1, RD: Karston Farragut 23-75, Jacob Smith 5-32, Will Harbour 2-13, Jonathan Allen 1-7, Team Stat 1--5, Jalen Kitna 7--16.
Passing — LD: Trevor Moon 5-13-1-71, RD: Jalen Kitna 10-22-0-190.
Receiving — LD: Jaden McGrew 2-35, Hunter Hope 2-32, Kobe Minor 1-4, RD: Karim Muhammad 3-93, Josh Hernandez 3-72, Jonathan Allen 2-12, Darius Blackmon 1-9, Will Harbour 1-4.