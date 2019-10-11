CORINTH — Lake Dallas’ losing streak continued Friday night as the Falcons dropped their fourth consecutive game, this time at home to undefeated Frisco, 38-7.
“We’re not good enough to play a team that good and have penalties like that. We just can’t overcome it,” Lake Dallas coach Mike Young said, noting the numerous penalties that plagued his team both offensively and defensively. “But I thought they played hard and it is what it is right now. They’re a good team and they’re better than us right now, but I thought we played hard.”
Lake Dallas committed five penalties for 64 yards, but several came during key offensive drives and third-down situations.
Frisco capitalized early on Lake Dallas’ errors, as the Raccoons’ Caree’ Green led the offense down the field for two quick scores in the first quarter, connecting on passes to Bryson Clemons and Donta’ Reece for the 14-0 lead. His 2-yard run in the second quarter gave Frisco a 24-0 led at halftime.
Lake Dallas’ lone score came on a 87-yard touchdown from Trevor Moon to Brandon Engel. Clemons answered immediately with a 34-yard rushing score for a 31-7 lead. Frisco’s Bradford Martin added a late score in the fourth quarter.
Lake Dallas defensive lineman Christian Crawford (5) attempts to tackles Frisco quarterback Caree’ Green (2) as he releases the ball during the first quarter of their game against Frisco on Oct. 11, 2019 at Lake Dallas.
Lake Dallas wide receiver Jaden McGrew (1) runs the ball for a second down during the second quarter of their game against Frisco on Oct. 11, 2019 at Lake Dallas.
The Falcons were able to compile just 191 yards of total offense. Clemons ended the night with 100 rushing yards and a score.
“We did some good things at times. We’re still learning offensive-line wise,” Young said. “They’re out there working hard. They’re playing hard. They know what they’re doing, it’s just the size makes it tough. They’re just getting mauled size-wise.”
Young said Lake Dallas knows its identity offensively, and will have to “grind it out” and run the ball. He added that Friday night’s wind made it difficult to throw the ball, especially going against the wind in the first half.
Lake Dallas (1-5, 0-4) will look for its first district win of the season next week as the Falcons travel to take on Frisco Memorial, which has lost five straight after defeating Celina 16-14 to open the season.
“I told them we’ll go back to work and we’ve got a chance to win a game next week,” Young said. “I know Memorial has been good. ... I know they beat Celina earlier in the year and they have some talented kids, but it’s definitely a game if we come out and play well, clean up some of this stuff we’re doing wrong, we’re going to have a chance to get a W, and that’s what we need right now.
“We need to get us one next week.”
Frisco 38,Lake Dallas 7
Frisco
14
10
0
14
—
38
Lake Dallas
0
0
0
7
—
7
FI — Donta’ Reece 26 pass from Caree’ Green (Jake Gaster kick)
FI — Bryson Clemons 5 pass from Caree’ Green (Jake Gaster kick)
FI — Caree’ Green 1 run (Jake Gaster kick)
FI — Jake Gaster 28 FG
FI — Bryson Clemons 34 run (Jake Gaster kick)
FI — Bradford Martin 9 run (Jake Gaster kick)
LD — Brandon Engel 87 pass from Trevor Moon (Anthony Patti kick)
FI
LD
First Downs
18
11
Rushing Yards
33-216
42-84
Passing Yards
105
107
Passing
8-16-0
3-9-0
Punts-Avg
2-33.00
4-30.00
Penalties
7-88
5-64
Fumbles-Lost
1-1
2-0
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — FI: Bryson Clemons 13-100, Blake May 5-37, Donta’ Reece 7-36, Bradford Martin 3-26, Caree’ Green 4-9, Jacob Stayman 1-8, LD: Trevor Moon 23-31, Ike Onyekwere 7-25, Godwin Ugochukwu 2-16, Jaden McGrew 2-6, Fabian Nava 1-6, Hunter Markham 2-4, Lindsey Lindsey 4--1, Kobe Minor 1--3.
Passing — FI: Caree’ Green 8-16-0-105, LD: Trevor Moon 3-9-0-107.