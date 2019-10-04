DENISON — Denison was able to run all over Lake Dallas on Friday at Munson Stadium, dominating the Falcons 62-14.
“We just weren’t ready to play. I told them it was my fault,” Lake Dallas coach Mike Young said. “I thought for two weeks we had a good plan. I thought we were ready, and it seemed like everything that could go wrong did go wrong.”
Denison rushed 369 yards and caused six turnovers, including four interceptions by Brandon Engel. The Yellow Jackets got on the board early and often, racing out to a 24-0 lead after the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets’ offensive onslaught continued in the second quarter as rushes from Asa Osbourn and Jadarian Price gave Denison a 38-0 lead at halftime.
Lake Dallas began the second half showing life on offense after a 70-yard run by Fabian Nava put the Falcons on the board. Denison’s Keleon Vaughn picked off Engel shortly after, however, returning it for a score and giving Denison a 48-7 lead.
Osbourn and Caleb Heavner added to Denison’s score in the fourth, while a 1-yard from Hunter Markham capped Lake Dallas’ night.
Overall, Lake Dallas was able to accumulate 384 yards of offense, led by its 274 rushing yards. However, Young added that a lack of execution was their downfall with too many pre-snap penalties.
“Everytime we get a chance to do something ... the next play we’d get a false start penalty, or something,” Young said. “It was just ugly. I told them it was embarrassing. It’s my fault because I didn’t have them ready to play.”
Engel ended the night 10 of 30 for 110 yards, while Nava led Lake Dallas with 88 rushing yards. Heavner had a game-high 117 rushing yards.
Lake Dallas (1-4) fell to 1-2 in district play, and will return home next week to host Frisco High School. Above all, Young said he wants his team to come ready to play.
“Us thinking playoffs or whatever — we just need to work on getting off to a good start against Frisco,” he said. “They’re a good team. We need to have a plan and we need to be ready to play, and get off to a good start at home and give ourselves a chance to win a game.”
Denison 62, Lake Dallas 14
Lake Dallas
0
0
7
7
—
14
Denison
24
14
10
14
—
62
DO — Reece Stange 24 FG
DO — Asa Osbourn 3 run (Reece Stange kick)
DO — 20 punt return (Reece Stange kick)
DO — Jadarian Price 10 run (Reece Stange kick)
DO — Asa Osbourn 1 run (Reece Stange kick)
DO — Jadarian Price 1 run (Reece Stange kick)
DO — Reece Stange 23 FG
LD — Fabian Nava 70 run (Anthony Patti kick)
DO — Keleon Vaughn 35 interception return (Reece Stange kick)
DO — Asa Osbourn 21 run (Reece Stange kick)
DO — Caleb Heavner 8 run (Reece Stange kick)
LD — Hunter Markham 1 run (Anthony Patti kick)
LD
DO
First Downs
19
19
Rushing Yards
38-274
56-369
Passing Yards
110
1
Passing
10-30-4
1-4-1
Punts-Avg
4-32.50
3-35.33
Penalties
13-86
3-24
Fumbles-Lost
2-2
1-1
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — DO: Caleb Heavner 9-117, Asa Osbourn 20-112, Jadarian Price 16-96, Lowellaus Bowman 8-49, Keebler Wagoner 1-2, Team Stat 1--2, Keegan Pruitt 1--5, LD: Fabian Nava 3-88, Trevor Moon 7-56, Brandon Engel 6-34, Ike Onyekwere 8-33, Lindsey Lindsey 4-30, Godwin Ugochukwu 4-22, Hunter Markham 4-6, Sam Collier 1-3, Kenneth Williams 1-2.
Passing — DO: Caleb Heavner 1-4-1-1, LD: Brandon Engel 10-30-4-110.
Receiving — DO: Cayden Earnhart 1-1, LD: Hunter Hope 7-56, Fabian Nava 1-42, Godwin Ugochukwu 1-10, Jaden McGrew 1-2.