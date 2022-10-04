CORINTH — After seeing a three-point lead slip away on a 50-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter of its showdown with Frisco Memorial, Lake Dallas found itself facing a similar situation in overtime.
The Falcons held the Warriors to just three yards on their opening offensive possession, forcing a 39-yard field goal attempt that gave Memorial a chance to be in the driver’s seat of the 48-48 affair.
Instead, defensive back Xinjin Gomez flew around the right side of the line and leapt in the air to block the attempt. Then Memorial’s holder scrambled to pick up the loose ball and heaved a desperation pass well behind the line of scrimmage that defensive back Eli Koch intercepted before running all the way to the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.
Wow!!! @recruitLD @LDISDAthletics @LDHS_ATs @LakeDallasISD @espn #Top10 #playoftheday @overtime @OvertimeElite pic.twitter.com/LawMskgEkF— Jett Love (@jett_love1) October 1, 2022
“They kicked the ball at least five times. Coming off the edge on that last one, I knew I was going to block it,” Gomez said. “The environment was crazy, too. … Most fun game I’ve ever played in.”
Despite making numerous mistakes throughout the game — including three lost fumbles, an interception and accidentally kneeling on a punt in the second quarter alone — Lake Dallas (6-0, 2-0 in district) escaped with its undefeated record and tied its best start since 2007 in the process.
Now, the Falcons are hungry for more success this week as they face off with perennial power Argyle (5-0, 1-0), which retained its No. 1 ranking in Class 5A Division II this week.
“You can’t ask for more than this,” Lake Dallas coach Jason Young said. “Both undefeated teams, we’re going to their place to play the No. 1 team in the state. We’re excited about it for sure.”
It’s shaping up to be one of the more intriguing Denton-area games of the season so far, set for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at Eagle Stadium.
Coming into the season, though, it was not a matchup that immediately jumped off the schedule. The Falcons were fresh off a 4-6 season where they dropped five of their last six games, a year after going 1-8 and winless in district play. They also lost star quarterback Brendan Sorsby to graduation after he had a hand in 28 of the team’s 39 offensive touchdowns in 2021.
Still, an experienced core of 18 returning starters hungry for success made waves during 7-on-7 competition over the summer, flashing the potential for a turnaround this fall. It has come to fruition so far with six consecutive wins leaving Lake Dallas one victory shy of tying its best start in program history, which came when it opened the 2006 season at 7-0.
“We went 1-9 my first year on varsity and I was like, ‘Dang, is this how it’s going to be?’,” Gomez said. “Everybody grew up, matured and just got bigger and got more experience playing. It’s been fun.”
Several players stepping up their production in key spots have helped fuel the Falcons’ rise.
Quarterback Cade Bortnem has led the offense expertly in his first year as the full-time starter, completing 64.7% of his passes for 1,655 yards, 24 touchdowns and just 1 interception along with 3 rushing scores. A trio of potent receivers have made life easier through the air with Keonde Henry, Niki Gray and Evan Weinberg combining for 76 catches, 1,527 receiving yards and 21 scores.
After Lake Dallas struggled for much production in the run game aside from Sorsby last fall, running backs Dylan Brauchle and Sam McAfee have stepped into key roles despite neither tallying a single varsity carry in 2021. Brauchle leads the way with 76 carries for 484 yards and 3 touchdowns while McAfee has 69 carries for 324 yards and 1 score.
Improved chemistry across the team is something Brauchle said has been key in the squad’s turnaround.
“Everyone loves each other. Everyone just plays as a team, we do it for that person next to us,” Brauchle said. “We have to work hard and play disciplined [to beat Argyle]. Everybody has to do their job. If we do that, work together and play hard, I think we’ll have a chance.”
Defensively, Gomez and Koch anchor a stout secondary that has contributed to the defense’s 22 pass breakups, 8 interceptions and 6 fumble recoveries through six weeks. The unit’s leading tacklers are junior linebackers Xavier Rodriguez (60 total tackles) and Riley Griffin (57 total tackles) with Gomez third at 36 total stops.
The group will be tested by an Argyle team that has scored 40-plus points in three of its five games and 30 or more in the other two. The Eagles, which we will dive deeper into later this week, get much of their offensive production in the running game from backs RJ Bunnell and Landon Farris along with quarterback Jacob Robinson.
Argyle’s defense has also surrendered more than 20 points just once this fall when it allowed 49 to an electric Lucas Lovejoy team that has scored more than 50 points in three of its other four contests. Argyle has given up just five touchdowns over the last three weeks, two coming in garbage time against Montgomery.
It all makes for a difficult matchup for Lake Dallas, one the Falcons feel better prepared for after coming out on top in their most competitive game of the season last week. They had won each of their last three games by 30-plus points.
“Never once did they turn on each other, not once did you hear ‘em complaining and yelling at each other. They stayed together,” Young said. “It was a different type of game for us. Our schedule has been so-so, so our starters hadn’t played past the third quarter in a long time. It was good for us.”