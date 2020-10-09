CORINTH — Three games into the season, everyone knows Frisco is going to run the football nearly every play — and for a lot of yards. Lake Dallas hoped its defense would be the exception to the rule Friday.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, the Raccoons’ offense is as good as advertised.
Frisco (3-0, 1-0 District 7-5A Division II) racked up 336 rushing yards with 10 ballcarriers, four of whom scored touchdowns, and the Raccoons’ defense nearly pitched a shutout while rolling to a 39-3 win.
Bradford Martin had four carries for 92 yards and two touchdowns of 41 and 38 yards, respectively. Donta’ Reece also added a score and 67 yards rushing. They were two of five ballcarriers with at least 32 yards rushing. Frisco finished the game with 445 total yards.
“It’s just hard. In the beginning of the game, that drive was a big deal for us. But we just couldn’t get it going,” Lake Dallas coach Michael Young said. “They are really good, though. They have a lot of people back from a team that took Ennis to the wire the week before Ennis took Aledo to overtime. I think they are a top three or four team in the state.
“Those are big, grown men. But we did some stuff at times. We did some good stuff.”
The problem is the Falcons’ efforts didn’t materialize on the scoreboard. The lone field goal came with just over seven minutes left in the game. Lake Dallas did put together some decent drives, but they were either ended by penalties or turnovers.
The Falcons (1-2, 0-1) were held to 143 total yards and turned the ball over three times. One of those turnovers came early in the first half with the Falcons driving into Frisco territory. A deep pass from Trevor Moon was intercepted at the 6-yard line, killing the drive.
Moon did show flashes of brilliance, rushing for 43 yards — a team high for the Falcons.
Frisco, however, was simply too much. The Raccoons took a 22-0 lead into the break and quickly extended that lead on A.J. DiNota’s 38-yard touchdown run with 10:06 left in the third quarter.
Frisco led 39-0 going into the fourth quarter.
“They are going to win a lot of games in our district, and we have a lot of big ones in front of us, which is what we need to focus on,” Young said.