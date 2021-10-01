CORINTH — Not having starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby in the lineup due to injury was tough enough for Lake Dallas. Not finishing drives in a game that was every bit winnable was the real gut punch.
Despite getting 139 rushing yards from Drew McKinney and a solid performance from backup quarterback Cade Bortnem, Lake Dallas’ offense was held to two field goals, had a third one partially blocked, and had a potential game-winning touchdown called back on a late flag in a heartbreaking 14-12 loss to Princeton on Friday.
Princeton running back Junior Ombati torched the Falcons’ defense for 177 yards. But he only scored once on the night, and the Panthers found themselves clinging to a five-point lead going into the fourth quarter. With 9:56 to play, Bortnem dropped in a perfect fourth-down pass to wide receiver Evan Weinberg in the back of the end zone for what would have given the Falcons a two-point lead. Weinberg, however, was called for offensive pass interference.
Lake Dallas (3-3, 1-3 district) ultimately settled for a field goal and was held scoreless the rest of the way.
“We had plenty of opportunities throughout the game,” Lake Dallas coach Jason Young said. “We just didn’t finish drives. Hats off to [Princeton]. They played great. We had our opportunities; we just didn’t finish.
“This is a tough one. This is a real tough one.”
Princeton quarterback Isaiah Sadler threw for 81 yards. Three of those passes were to Gavin Champ, who racked up 41 yards and averaged 13.67 yards per catch. Princeton racked up 301 total yards in its first district win.
Meanwhile, Sorsby, a dual-threat star who was off to a torrid start to the season, recently injured his right hand. He did not suit up for Friday’s game and was seen during pregame warmups with a cast covering his hand and wrist. Young said it’s unknown when Sorsby will return and that the team will continue to evaluate the injury going into next week.
That injury thrust Bortnem into action. And for the most part, he held his own.
Bortnem finished 12 for 24 for 96 yards and a touchdown. His lone touchdown came with 7:35 left in the first when he found Javaan Evans from 19 yards out to give the Falcons a 9-8 lead.
Weinberg finished with eight catches for 61 yards. Evans added four catches for 35 yards.
The Falcons couldn’t capitalize, even when Princeton botched a field goal attempt with 2:30 left in the half and only had an 11-9 lead going into the break. On Lake Dallas’ first possession of the second half, Bortnem and McKinney helped engineer an impressive drive deep into Princeton territory. But the drive ended on an interception at the Princeton 2-yard line.
Meanwhile, Ombati was running wild on the Lake Dallas defense and put his team in a position to kick a field goal with 4:30 to go in the third quarter. That score pushed Princeton’s lead to 14-9.
It was a slim lead but more than enough given Lake Dallas’ miscues.
“Overall, we played OK on defense at times. But we had way too many missed tackles,” Young said. “We stepped up at some critical times, but we just couldn’t finish it. The district is still out there. We’ve got to beat some really good football teams to get there. But right now, we’ve just got to take care of what we do. Hopefully, the rest will take care of itself.”