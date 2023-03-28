SAGINAW — Facing a 1-1 tie late in the second half of its playoff match with Fort Worth North Side despite several strong chances to score, Lake Dallas was desperate for a goal.
Then in the 79th minute, Avery Brazzell made a run deep into the right side of the penalty box and was one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but his shot was saved. The rebound came to John Hoefert, whose shot was blocked by a defender and rebounded backward once again.
Finally, the ball fell to Gabe DeSpain’s feet in space.
He knocked a solid strike into the bottom left corner of the goal, past the helpless dives of North Side’s goalkeeper and a defender, to put the Falcons ahead for good.
“The ball just landed at my feet and I just blanked out. It was a lot,” DeSpain said. “I completely lost track of what was going on in the game and everything. I see 20 people hop up off the bench running after me and I was like, ‘Man.’ I did it for everyone else. I did it for the seniors, I did it for the fans. Great moment.”
DeSpain’s ninth goal of the season came at an opportune moment, completing Lake Dallas’ comeback from falling behind 1-0 in just the match’s third minute win Tuesday’s area round playoff clash 2-1.
With the win, the Falcons (18-4-3) advance to face No. 1-seed Midlothian in the regional quarterfinal round later this week after it beat No. 3-seed Arlington Heights 6-0 Tuesday night. Time, date and location of the contest are to be announced.
Just to reach that point, though, Lake Dallas found an 18th minute equalizer to the early goal before missing out on several strong chances to take the lead in both the first and second halves.
The Falcons’ resilience to finally find the late winner epitomizes what has been a storybook season.
Lake Dallas entered the year with low expectations after missing the playoffs last year, but lost just four games overall and won the District 7-5A championship rather handily with just two district defeats to take a No. 1 seed into the postseason.
“I don’t think any of us thought we would be here at this point,” DeSpain said. “We were all going into the season thinking, let’s aim for playoffs. Let’s try and get fourth or third place at best. We just started doing really well in preseason and into the season and were like, ‘We actually have a shot at this thing.’
“We’re just realizing we’re actually a bigger threat than we thought we were.”
It took a rally for the Falcons to extend that story by at least one more round.
They fell behind early as North Side scored in the match’s third minute on a nicely weighted through ball that set the stage for a North Side attacker to beat the keeper one-on-one.
The moment seemed to invigorate Lake Dallas as its attack took control of the game with one headed chance going off the cross bar and a corner drawn with a nice bit of play in another moment.
“When you get to this point, sometimes there’s a little bit of nerves to start the game,” Lake Dallas coach Brandon Martin said. “Not to say it’s a good thing to get scored on, but sometimes it wakes you up. That may be what happened to us, got us going a little bit, good slap in the face.
“We worked hard after conceding that first one, creating a lot of opportunities and nothing was falling for us. We just kept at it. The boys did a good job of staying with it.”
Those efforts paid off in the 18th minute as the Falcons broke through for an equalizer.
Stanley Zamora, who sparked several of the team’s best chances of the match, dribbled through several defenders deep into the left side of the box to eventually find himself one-on-one with the North Side goalkeeper.
He kept the ball on the ground and finished the inspired run by sliding the ball below the lunging keeper and into the back of the net to level the score line.
“I felt some type of anger inside of me,” Zamora said. “I just got the ball, received it, dribbled through people and just went to the goal. Somehow it went in.”
Heading into its Round 3 showdown with Midlothian, Lake Dallas will look to replicate more of the magic that has continually fueled its strong season.
“It’s been beautiful, something that everybody dreams of having — it’s a blessing,” Zamora said. “It’s going to take a lot of focus [to win again]. Being serious, being disciplined and just taking our time with everything.”
