The Cincinnati Bengals were just a few minutes removed from a thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs late last month when Scott Head sent a text message to one of the more talented players to ever come through the Lake Dallas football program.
The Falcons’ athletic director heard back from Justin Hill within 15 minutes.
Hill has come a long way since his days as one of the top running backs in the Denton area. He’s in his first season as Cincinnati’s running backs coach and will be on the sideline Sunday when the Bengals face the Rams in the Super Bowl.
“Texas high school football is who I am,” Hill said. “I wouldn’t be sitting here without my high school coaches, every single one of them. A lot of those guys coached me in middle school as well.
“They put a foot in my butt when I needed it. It has paid off and gotten me here. I’m extremely grateful for those guys.”
Head and former Lake Dallas coach Michael Young, who is now the athletic director at Little Elm, helped set Hill on course for a career in coaching.
Head heard about Hill long before he played a down for the Falcons.
“I knew he was a special kid when he was in junior high,” Head said. “Everyone would talk about him. He was everything people said he would be. He was a great kid from a great family and was a coach’s dream when he was at Lake Dallas.”
Head and Young were still building up the program when Hill arrived. The Falcons had never won a playoff game.
Hill helped change that and led Lake Dallas to the regional finals in his senior season in 2006.
Young remembers Hill as much for his character as the plays he made on the field.
“He was our most physically talented kid at the time,” Young said. “He was a big part of that team that went three rounds deep in the playoffs. He was a great kid and a good student-athlete. His mom was a big part of our booster club and was a big help for me as well.”
Hill’s well-rounded nature helped him land at Rice, where he started out as a running back before moving to linebacker later in his career. He started all 12 games his senior season, which Young assumed would be the end of his football career.
“I figured he would be a CEO of a big-time company by now with as well as he did academically at Rice,” Young said.
Young chose another path and gradually worked his way up through the coaching profession. He spent the 2011 season as a graduate assistant coach at Iowa State before joining Baylor’s staff as an associate director of athletic performance for the school’s football program.
Tulsa hired Hill as its running backs coach in 2015 after he spent three seasons at Baylor. That move was Hill’s last before making it to the NFL.
No matter where he’s coaching, Hill always seems to find his way back to Lake Dallas during his down time in the summer.
“He talks with the kids and hangs out with the coaches,” Head said. “He stays in touch with my family. His mom was a great supporter and helped with the quarterback club. He was a special guy to have around then and is still a great guy.”
Head wasn’t surprised to hear from Hill a few months ago. What surprised him was the news Hill called to share.
“He called us one day and said, ‘I’m going to the Bengals,’” Head said. “That was really cool. He was excited.”
Young has spent the last few weeks watching the playoffs to see if one of his former Lake Dallas players would end up in the Super Bowl. He had pretty good odds.
Daryl Williams is in his seventh season as a starting offensive lineman for the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Josh Jackson was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs and played two games late in the season.
The Bills, Chiefs and Bengals all made the playoffs.
Young and his kids went to the Chiefs’ game against the Raiders and saw Jackson play.
Hill ended up being the Lake Dallas product who made it to the Super Bowl.
“To be here on this stage is great,” Hill said. “To see some of the messages from my high school coaches and others who have reached out has been special,” Hill said. “You dream about this moment.”
Hill has come a long way since his days at Lake Dallas and will have plenty of people pulling for him and the Bengals on Sunday due to the way he continues to support his high school team and hometown.
“I guess I’m a Bengals fan now,” Head said. “A bunch of Lake Dallas Falcons are.”