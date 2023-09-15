CORINTH — The Lake Dallas offense did not look pretty for the first three quarters of their homecoming game against Grand Prairie Friday at Falcon Stadium. Then the fourth quarter rolled around, and the Falcons reverted back to the high-flying offensive ways that have carried them through the first three games of the season.
After a slow start by its standards, Lake Dallas used a 27-point fourth quarter to dispatch the Gophers by a final score of 41-13, led by senior quarterback Cade Bortnem and his 454 passing yards and five total touchdowns.
It was Bortnem who helped steady the ship through the Falcons’ first bit of adversity of the season.
Lake Dallas head coach Jason Young praised Bortnem’s ability to step up to the occasion.
“He made some really good choices on some things that were called but weren't there,” Young said of the quarterback. “So, he just created and made some really good plays.”
“I think it was just a change at halftime,” Bortnem said of the adjustments made at the break. “[The coaches] really got on us about making the right decisions and playing our game and stuff we've been working on all year. I guess we were just a little too fired up because it was homecoming, but we just needed to slow down and make the right decisions.”
After Lake Dallas missed a field goal on its opening possession, Grand Prairie drove down the field on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Kaleb Harris. The Falcons responded with a 79-yard touchdown pass from Bortnem to wide receiver Brett Young to tie it up.
The very next possession for Lake Dallas, Bortnem hit wide receiver Keonde Henry, a Purdue pledge, for a 25-yard score to make it a 14-7 lead. The issues that followed? Three trips to the red zone that resulted in zero points.
“We were just shooting ourselves in the foot,” Jason Young said. “We were just doing dumb stuff. We weren’t making the right checks, we weren’t making the right throws — just a lot of mistakes. And it wasn’t just one position group. It was a team effort to screw up in that first half. It was pretty frustrating.”
After leading 14-10 at the break, Lake Dallas’ best chance to score in the third quarter came at the end of a nine-play, 67-yard drive. On fourth-and-2 from the Grand Prairie 19-yard line, Bortnem found Ethan Blakeslee for what looked to be an easy touchdown before the ball was punched out on the goal line and recovered by the Gophers for a touchback.
“I think we were out[gaining Grand Prairie] by about 100 yards in the first half and had a 4-point lead,” Jason Young said. “And then through the third quarter we started rolling and rolling and we fumble through the back of the end zone. We should have scored. So, it was just a lot of mental mistakes.”
Then the fourth quarter arrived, and the Falcons were taking no prisoners. Lake Dallas scored on all four possessions it had in the fourth quarter, including three of Bortnem’s four touchdown passes on the night and another on the ground from 34 yards out to make it a 28-13 advantage.
Two of Bortnem's fourth-quarter touchdowns went to Henry, who went ballistic with 10 catches for 246 yards and three scores on the night. The other went to Brett Young for his second of the game as he finished with eight catches for 145 yards and the two touchdowns.
One thing was clear — the chemistry between Bortnem and Henry, two key returners from last year's offense, was on point from the beginning of the game until the final whistle.
“It comes from a lot of work,” Bortnem said of his relationship with Henry. “Not even in football, but over the summer at Falcon Pride. We’re brothers too and we’re friends. We get along. So, I think we’ve built that trust.”
In total, Lake Dallas amassed 519 yards of total offense for its fourth win of the season before the Falcons begin their District 3-5A Division II schedule next Friday, Sept. 22, against Carrollton Creekview. But Friday night was a test the Falcons needed, in Young’s mind.
“We haven’t seen a whole lot of adversity because at this point, we’ve rolled some [teams] pretty good,” Young said. "And I’m glad it happened, honestly. We came out flat and we had to face a little adversity. Because you never know how your team is going to respond. Are they going to crumble? Are they going to point fingers and start [placing] blame?
“Never once did they do it.”
