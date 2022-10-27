Dylan Brauchle run
Lake Dallas running back Dylan Brauchle (4) breaks the tackle of Frisco Memorial linebacker Sean Chester (7) for a long gain during their game at Falcon Stadium Friday, September 30, 2022.

 Al Key/DRC

A week after coming up just short against Frisco Emerson, Lake Dallas ended up a few yards away from victory Thursday in a 19-14 loss to Frisco Independence.

The Falcons drove down the field in the waning moments, covering 66 yards on a pair of Cade Bortnem passes with less than two minutes to play. Those completions set them up with first and goal from the 6-yard line, but four straight incomplete passes ended any chance of a game-winning touchdown.

