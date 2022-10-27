A week after coming up just short against Frisco Emerson, Lake Dallas ended up a few yards away from victory Thursday in a 19-14 loss to Frisco Independence.
The Falcons drove down the field in the waning moments, covering 66 yards on a pair of Cade Bortnem passes with less than two minutes to play. Those completions set them up with first and goal from the 6-yard line, but four straight incomplete passes ended any chance of a game-winning touchdown.
The defeat also marked Lake Dallas' (6-3, 2-3 in district) third consecutive loss after jumping out to its best start since 2007 at 6-0. It was relatively meaningless for the Falcons' playoff hopes, though, as they still need a win over Denton (4-4, 2-2 before Friday) in their regular season finale to clinch a playoff berth.
It was an offensive struggle for both sides as the final score indicates, with neither eclipsing 300 yards of total offense.
Independence tallied 289 yards, 255 of those and both of its touchdowns coming through the air from quarterback Matteo Quattrin. Lake Dallas notched 260 yards of total offense that were nearly evenly distributed between the run and pass game.
Scoring came fast and furious early in the contest, however, as the Falcons struck first with a 65-yard touchdown run by Dylan Brauchle on their third play from scrimmage. The Knights answered just as quickly when Quattrin found wide receiver Jake Simpson for a 66-yard touchdown pass on their third play from scrimmage.
Both offenses slowed from there as Independence pulled ahead on a made field goal late in the opening frame before Lake Dallas took a 14-10 lead into halftime on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Bortnem to wide receiver Evan Weinberg.
An Independence field goal in the third quarter marked the frame's only scoring as each side threw an interception. The Knights scored the go-ahead touchdown with 3:43 left in the contest before a failed two-point conversion try kept it 19-14.
From there, the Falcons embarked on their last push that came up six yards short before Independence kneeled the last ticks off the clock.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.