Lake Dallas head football coach Michael Young was gracious enough to sit down with the Denton Record-Chronicle’s sports department for a new series called “10 Questions With Coach.” Here are Young's thoughts on myriad topics.
DRC: We asked another coach this: You’ve made it through a few weeks of workouts with your players, so what’s the one thing you’ve noticed that really excites you the most?
Young: I think the camaraderie of the boys is something you notice. You see how they interact with each other when they work out; they encourage each other. I knew they’d work hard and be in shape, but I think camaraderie is important for a football team. They don’t have to all be best friends, but this group seems to be extremely tight. They have the desire to be successful together. I’m seeing that, and it’s a good sign.
What is the best thing about being the head coach at Lake Dallas, and would you ever entertain going anywhere else if the opportunity came up?
No. I’ve been in this 26 years and left Lake Dallas for five years to go to Carrollton Newman Smith only to come right back. This is home; that’s how I look at it. I started here in Lake Dallas ISD in 1995 as a teacher and coach. I left for five years and came back as an assistant before getting the head coach job. When you feel like you’re where you’re supposed to be, you can’t imagine being anywhere else.
You’ve had the pleasure of coaching a lot of really good athletes, many of whom went to the NFL. Who was your favorite player to coach?
There’s been a lot of good ones. The ones I really liked are the ones who usually have not played at all, worked real hard, and maybe got a chance here and there. Those are the ones I really enjoyed coaching. But if I had to pick one — I’d say Patrick Alonzo. I just really enjoyed coaching him. I like giving people a hard time, and he was always good at taking it. He was a good kid, and we became pretty good friends after he graduated.
Have you ever shown up to school and been like, “Do we really have to practice today?”
We don’t have an indoor facility. I grew up in Kansas and moved here when I was 9, and I’ve gotten to the point where I really don’t like the cold. We played against one of the El Paso schools in Odessa, I think, and I remember how cold that was. And we have some practices where it is really cold and rainy. I look around trying to find a building to go inside, and I have that feeling of "Do we really need to be practicing in this?" You try your best to not let the kids see that you’re cold and miserable. But inside, I’m thinking the same thing they are.
If you could coach the high school version of yourself, what would you say, and how much playing time would they get on your current roster?
I would be really hard on myself because I was good for at least one 15-yard penalty every two or three games. I was exactly what I get very irritated with right now. So me coaching that Michael Young would have been a constant battle. I can assure you. But he would have played some because I like those kids; they bring that toughness into a game that you need. I just didn’t always control it.
What’s the one meal you could eat every day for a year without getting bored?
Chimichangas. That’s my favorite thing to eat. I guess I could put a different topping on it every time, whether it’s green sauce, red sauce or queso. That’s my favorite thing.
Smart or happy? Which is more important to you?
Definitely happy. I know a lot of smart people who are miserable. I’d rather be happy and dumb enough that I don’t know that I shouldn’t be happy.
What is one thing people don’t know about you?
Gardening. That’s what I’m doing right now; I just picked a big bag of tomatoes.
Have you ever played Truth or Dare? And how did that work out for you?
I played it several times, especially as a kid. I don’t think it ever worked out well. I was in trouble a lot during those early teen years when you play that sort of stuff.
What’s the bravest thing you’ve ever done?
Probably going into the room when my first child was born. I was terrified; I don’t like the blood and needles. I was terrified, but once I got in there, I was so glad that I did. And I didn’t have a single problem with our other two boys.