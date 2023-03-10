CORINTH — Trailing 4-0 after several first-inning miscues and 5-0 midway through the fourth, it seemed not much could go right for Lake Dallas in Friday's district bout with Ryan.
The Lady Falcons slowly turned the tide, though, rallying with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and taking the lead via a four-run fifth inning. Two more insurance runs in the sixth helped solidify the turnaround in an 8-5 victory.
Lake Dallas improved to 1-1 in district play with the win after a loss to Argyle earlier this week, while the Lady Raiders (15-6, 0-2 in district) dropped their second straight after a 6-5 loss to Birdville earlier in the week.
First-year Lake Dallas coach Sonia Ferrell-Foutch was proud of her team's mental toughness to rally for the victory.
"We have to be mentally tough and fight every inning," Ferrell-Foutch said. "We can't give in to anything that's going on. You have to go up to the plate and show up, every at-bat."
Game summary
The aforementioned first-inning Lake Dallas struggles helped break the game open for Ryan. The Lady Raiders scored one run on a dropped throw by the first baseman, another on an RBI single where the center fielder could not make a tough catch on a fly ball, then two others crossed the plate on passed balls.
Ryan scored once more in the top of the fourth after a pair of walks set the table for an RBI single by Olivia Buettner, who also got the start in the circle.
From there, Lake Dallas turned the tables in taking advantage of several Ryan miscues in the bottom half of the inning. Three dropped throws at first base helped the Lady Falcons score once on one of the errors, then later on a sacrifice groundout to make it 5-2 in Ryan's favor after four.
Lake Dallas scored four more runs in the fifth to take the lead for good.
One came on a pitch that found its way past the catcher, another on an RBI single by Katie Poppe and two more runs scored on a dropped third strike that was relayed to first base followed by an errant throw back home with no outs recorded on the play.
Two more runs came across in the sixth as Lake Dallas loaded the bases thanks to an error and a pair of bunt singles, then plated two of the baserunners on a dropped catch in left field.
"They had some competitive at-bats," Ryan coach Matt Buettner said. "The small ball game got us in that last inning. They deserve credit, they competed really well. We made our fair share of mistakes along the way, as did they.
"It was a typical district game where it comes down to a few little plays, and they made a few more than we did."
Standout players
Abby Kell helped lead the way for Lake Dallas, going 1 for 2 on the night with a bunt single and two walks. Poppe posted a 2 for 4 night with a pair of singles and the one RBI.
Zoe Christensen had a strong relief appearance for the Lady Falcons, going 3 2/3 innings with two strikeouts, two hits allowed, two walks and no earned runs.
Olivia Buettner had a standout day at the plate for Ryan, going 4 for 4 with one RBI. Alexa Lowry went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk, while Reagan Nicholl posted an 0 for 2 night with two walks.
What's next?
As they look to capture their first district win at home Monday against Grapevine, the Lady Raiders' focus is simple.
"We just need to play catch better," Matt Buettner said. "Honestly, that's our biggest issue right now. We've only given up one earned run in two games. Playing simple catch, the team that does that better tends to be in front quite often. We just need to relax and play catch."
Lake Dallas will look to carry the momentum from Friday's win to Monday when they host Grapevine.
"I'm very excited to see where we go," Ferrell-Foutch said. "They have lots, lots of talent. I just need them to believe it all the time. I'm just really proud, very proud of them. They're going to be really great when they believe it."
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.