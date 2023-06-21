Lake Dallas 7-on-7 state qualifiers

Lake Dallas’ 7-on-7 football team poses for a photo after defeating Justin Northwest at the Northwest SQT to advance to this week’s state 7-on-7 tournament.

 Courtesy photo/Lake Dallas football Twitter

Although high school football season is still just over two months away, Lake Dallas and Ponder’s 7-on-7 teams are set to compete among the state’s best this week.

The Falcons and Lions both earned trips to College Station for the second straight year after also advancing to state last summer. Ponder made it to the state semifinals in the Division II bracket last year in their first-ever trip to state, while the Falcons are looking to make some noise in the Division I bracket as they make their seventh state appearance.

Ponder 7-on-7 state qualifiers

Ponder’s 7-on-7 football team poses for a photo after defeating Wichita Falls at the Brownwood SQT to clinch a spot at this week’s state 7-on-7 tournament.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0