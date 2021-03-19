CORINTH — Someone forgot to tell the Lake Dallas Falcons that they were dead to rights.
Trailing by three with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Falcons scored four runs and got a walk-off single by Abram Aguilar to stun Denton in a wild come-from-behind 4-3 District 6-5A win Friday at Falcon Field.
Aguilar’s single came after Denton pitcher Ethan Hewell held Lake Dallas scoreless through the first six innings. Hewell threw 111 pitches, though, and was forced from the game due to UIL pitch count limits with two outs in the seventh. The Broncos’ bullpen proceeded to give up a two-run double to Walker Davis before walking the next three batters to force in the game-tying run. Aguilar then stepped to the plate and poked a single between first and second base.
Lake Dallas (6-10, 2-0 district) had only two hits going into its do-or-die frame.
“As a young squad, to have that next-man-up approach, do it one guy at a time and never say die was huge for us,” Lake Dallas coach Chris Haney said. “We lost some really close games in the tournament, and that was something we discussed. We knew we were in all these games late; we’re going to have to learn how to finish.
“Now that they’ve done it, and did it on a big stage, I think that’s going to be big for us.”
Aguilar agreed.
“With this situation, I was given the green light,” Aguilar said. “I thought maybe I hit it a little too hard and that the right fielder might be able to throw me out [at first], but I had it the whole way. We knew we had it with runners on second and third. We just had to get it done at the plate and let the next guy do his job.”
The win gives Lake Dallas the sweep over Denton, which has now lost five games due to walk-off hits.
What’s frustrating for the Broncos is that they seemingly had this one in the bag. While Hewell was pitching a gem through the first six innings — he faced four batters or less in all but one of those frames — the Lake Dallas pitching staff struggled from the get-go. Starter Dane Haehn was pulled three batters into the second inning and combined with two other pitchers to walk six batters. Denton took advantage by jumping out to a 3-0 lead going into the top of the third inning.
But as the game wore on, Denton wasn’t stringing together enough hits and finished with four.
The Broncos’ best chance to put the game away came in the top of the seventh when Caden Greanead doubled and Justin Rumfield was hit by a pitch to put two runners on with two outs. The next batter struck out.
“It’s our own fault. We didn’t finish them off,” Denton coach Toby Rumfield said. “That’s the fifth time; it’s heartbreaking. These kids work so hard, but you put yourself in those situations, and that’s what happens. It’s high school baseball. We’ve got to find ways to win. They fight every time. We just come up short.”
Lake Dallas beat Denton 9-0 on Tuesday to give themselves a chance for the sweep on Friday. It didn’t play out exactly the way they had intended, but the Falcons are undefeated in district. And that’s all Haney can ask for.
“We always say that we have a preseason and then our season. We’re 2-0, but eyes forward right now.”