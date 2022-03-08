Light snow this morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..
CORINTH - Denton hurler Ashanti McDade showed why she's headed to the Pac-12.
Lake Dallas showed its late-game resolve.
Despite McDade's 22 strikeouts, the Falcons clipped the Broncos 1-0 in extra innings Monday to open District 6-5A play.
Abby Kell, who roped a triple in the bottom of the 10th, crossed home plate for the game-winning run when Katie Poppie walked with the bases loaded.
McDade, who has signed with California, yielded five hits, one run walked five in 9 2/3 innings. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate.
Lake Dallas pitchers Ella Lowe and Zoey Christensen were also a force in the shutout, combining to give up four hits, five walks and struck out 13.
Central Oklahoma signee Shelby Nelson went 2 for 3 at the plate for Lake Dallas.
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.
