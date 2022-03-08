CORINTH - Denton hurler Ashanti McDade showed why she's headed to the Pac-12.

Lake Dallas showed its late-game resolve.

Despite McDade's 22 strikeouts, the Falcons clipped the Broncos 1-0 in extra innings Monday to open District 6-5A play.

Abby Kell, who roped a triple in the bottom of the 10th, crossed home plate for the game-winning run when Katie Poppie walked with the bases loaded.

McDade, who has signed with California, yielded five hits, one run walked five in 9 2/3 innings. She also went 2 for 4 at the plate.

Lake Dallas pitchers Ella Lowe and Zoey Christensen were also a force in the shutout,  combining to give up four hits, five walks and struck out 13.

Central Oklahoma signee Shelby Nelson went 2 for 3 at the plate for Lake Dallas.

