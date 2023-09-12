CORINTH — A year after winning just one district match, Lake Dallas’ volleyball team has already matched that total through just two district bouts after taking a 3-1 win over Ryan on Tuesday.
The Lady Falcons (13-12, 1-1 in district) have already improved on last year’s total of nine wins amid an improved start to the season. Senior Reagan Hamm, a Northwestern State pledge who played a key part in the win, credited the team's turnaround to improved chemistry this fall.
“Last year we had a rough go of things, only had one district win,” Hamm said. “I think we have a new team chemistry and we’re like, ‘No, we're going to get more wins. We’re going to battle. We’re going to try to make the playoffs.’ This was just really good. We needed it.”
That chemistry was on full display as Lake Dallas weathered plenty of tough moments to take home the four-set win.
Game summary
Lake Dallas ultimately prevailed over Ryan (19-13, 0-2) in a tight first set that was neck-and-neck the entire way with neither team leading by more than three points. Hamm scored a few key points early in the set as the Lady Falcons eventually took it 27-25 with several digs eventually leading to an error by the Lady Raiders on the clinching point.
Ryan answered, though, taking the momentum early in Set 2 as kills by Jayanna Minto, Kailyn Head and Halli Keese helped build a 12-8 edge. The lead grew to 21-16 on another Keese kill as the Lady Raiders eventually finished off a 25-22 second-set triumph.
Lake Dallas then took complete control early in the third set, taking a 5-0 advantage and eventually pulling ahead 9-2 on an ace by Brenna Pope. Ryan found a little momentum later in the set with a 4-0 run to make it 18-11, but the Lady Falcons ultimately wrapped up a 25-14 win in Set 3.
A back-and-forth start to the fourth began to tilt the Lady Raiders’ way as kills by Keese and Head helped them amass a 13-10 lead. Lake Dallas quickly responded with a 5-0 run and extended it to a 7-1 stretch on its way to taking a 25-19 fourth set win to finish the match.
“One of my middles got a good kill and that woke everybody up,” Lake Dallas coach Kameshia Levingston said of what turned the tide in Set 4. “It was like, ‘Hey, we’re still in this.’ That helped a lot by them being super active tonight.”
Standout players
Hamm was often Lake Dallas’ focal point offensively and delivered with key plays in some big moments, as did fellow senior Haley Beggs. Senior libero Deborah Oh came through with several acrobatic digs to help keep the Lady Falcons afloat at times, surpassing 1,000 career digs in the process.
Head helped lead the way for Ryan with seven kills and a team-best 30 digs, while Keese added 13 kills and 22 digs. Katelyn Haley chipped in 27 digs and three aces, Briley Marion had 14 assists, 13 digs and three aces and London Lancaster posted 18 assists.
What’s next?
Ryan remains on the hunt for its first district win when it returns home to take on Grapevine (9-17, 0-2) on Friday. The Lady Raiders are looking to improve on last year’s 4-10 finish in district that left them well out of the playoff hunt.
Lake Dallas, meanwhile, looks to build on Tuesday’s victory and win more than one district match for the first time since 2020, when it went 4-10 in district play. That pursuit continues Friday at Richland (10-19, 0-2).
“Be dogs,” Hamm said of the team’s mindset going forward. “Come out, be aggressive and play our volleyball.”
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.