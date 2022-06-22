Although high school football season is still more than two months away, a pair of area football teams will have the chance to compete for a state title in the sport this week.
Lake Dallas and Ponder begin competition at the Texas 7on7 State Championship tournaments starting Thursday and running through Saturday in College Station. While seven-on-seven competition is distinctly different from fall’s traditional 11-man format, both Falcons coach Jason Young and Lions coach Kyle Cooper say playing in the tournament is still a valuable experience for their teams.
“Probably the biggest thing you get out of going down to College Station is just that collective experience,” Cooper said. “The competition part of it, everybody understands that, but to me, it’s everything that happens off the field that’s so important on this trip.”
Compared to the traditional 11-on-11 game many Texans know and love, seven-man competition has a few distinct differences. Teams compete on a 45-yard-long field for two 15-minute halves, only passing plays are allowed, the quarterback has four seconds to throw the ball and ball carriers are deemed down when touched by a defender with one or both hands.
Additionally, the schools’ high school football coaches are not allowed to coach during games and instead sit in a designated area while parents help fill the “coaching” role.
“That drives me nuts and I wish they would change the rule,” Young said. “Only reason we did seven-on-seven is … I want our defensive captain to call the defense and I want my quarterback to call the offense. Those two things right there, to me, are the biggest benefit of doing seven-on-seven.”
Competing in Division 1, Lake Dallas is part of Pool I along with El Paso Eastwood, Klein Cain and North Crowley. Ponder is placed in Pool A of Division 2 and joined by Graham, Hamshire-Fannett and Pleasanton.
Division 2 gets things started with pool play on Thursday before all 32 Division 2 teams compete in Friday’s single-elimination championship bracket to determine this year’s state title winner. The 64-team Division 1 field begins pool play on Friday with the top two teams from each pool advancing to Saturday’s championship bracket while the bottom two teams from each group will play in a consolation bracket the same day.
To enter the event, teams across the state compete in qualifying tournaments, which award a varying number of qualification spots. Lake Dallas knocked off hosts Justin Northwest 18-6 on May 28 at the Northwest state qualifying tournament to clinch one of three state spots from the event. Ponder, which is making its first appearance at the state tournament, beat Stephenville 33-20 at the Brownwood State Qualifying Tournament on June 4 to punch its ticket.
“There’s some great teams down there [at the state tournament], but we’re a great team too,” Cooper said. “Along the way we’ve played China Spring, Celina, we played a really good Decatur team who didn’t qualify. We’ve gotten to see some really good, historic football programs.
“You get hot, get on a roll and anything can happen.”
Looking at how both teams fared this past 11-man season, Ponder went 4-6, 1-6 in District 4-3A, Division I, while Lake Dallas had an identical overall record of 4-6 and went 2-6 in District 7-5A, Division II.
The Lions return starting quarterback Clifton Cooper and leading wide receiver Case Peacock, who had 72 catches for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Coach Cooper said both players have been key in the team’s inaugural trip to state.
By contrast, the Falcons lost starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby (Indiana signee) to graduation, opening up an opportunity for rising junior Cade Bortnem to see ample time at the position this summer along with fellow junior Hogan Kenney getting some reps. Young said the experience has been valuable for Bortnem, though there is still a competition for the starting quarterback job heading into the 11-man season.
For now, though, both teams’ focus is firmly on competing for a seven-on-seven state championship and enjoying the experience.
“I feel probably better than I ever have going into this thing,” Young said. “Offensively, we have a lot of talent, but the biggest surprise to me is the way our defense has been playing. Seven-on-seven is not a defensive drill, it does not benefit the defense.
“That’s probably the biggest reason why I’m excited, because if we can play good defense, we might just win every game.”