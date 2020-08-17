For the second-straight week, the Krum Lady Cats checked in as the No. 1-ranked team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A poll.
Krum went a perfect 5-0 during its first week of the season, including a sweep of a doubleheader on Saturday against Boyd and Nocona.
The Lady Cats beat Boyd 25-15, 26-24, 25-11 before downing Nocona 30-28, 25-21, 21-25, 25-16. Payton Lucas led Krum with 22 kills in its win over the Lady Indians. She also added 19 digs.
Miranda Guffy dished out 35 assists while putting down eight kills. Sydney Martin made 19 digs.
The Lady Cats are coming off a 34-12 campaign last year that included a trip to the 4A Region I final.
Krum will travel to Gunter on Tuesday night. The Lady Cats return home on Friday for a match against Pottsboro, which was a notable school in the Class 3A poll.
Elsewhere in 4A, the Argyle Lady Eagles dropped out of the rankings. Argyle was No. 5 last week and is 3-1 on the season.
The Lady Eagles' lone loss came against Peaster, the No. 1 team in 3A. Argyle hosts Aubrey on Tuesday night.