KRUM — Krum’s Lynn Larson has notched enough wins in her 18 years as a head coach to know that most wins don’t come easy. Case in point: Friday’s District 7-4A match against Bridgeport.
With a chance to pick up career win No. 400 and improve to 3-1 in district, Larson was on the edge of her seat as her Lady Cats overcame an injury to star setter Miranda Guffy and a mind-boggling 38 kills from Bridgeport’s Zoe Hall to eke out a 25-23, 25-13, 22-25, 22-25, 16-14 win at Bennie Enis Gymnasium.
Krum was in control of the match when Guffy hurt her knee near the end of the second set. Bridgeport won the next two and led 14-13 in the decisive fifth, but the Sissies’ next serve hit the net.
Ashlyn Baker dropped in a quick shot to give Krum the lead, and Bridgeport followed with a hitting error.
“Someone in the locker room said [No. 400] wouldn’t have been near as exciting if we hadn’t gone five sets,” Larson said. Incidentally, it was her team’s first five-set match this season. “A win is a win.”
Larson admitted everything changed when Guffy went down. Not only is the TWU commit a setter, arguably the most important position on the court, but she’s a do-it-all threat who is just as good as a hitter and on defense. The injury turned out to be minor, and Guffy is expected to return to the court next week. But her absence over the final three sets impacted all five rotations.
Bridgeport took advantage, flowing nearly its entire offense through Hall. Through the first two sets, Hall managed 13 kills. She had 25 the rest of the way, including 10 in the fourth set.
Luckily for Krum, senior Payton Lucas nearly matched Hall’s performance with 27 kills. Perhaps her most important contributions came in the fifth set. With Krum trailing 6-4, Lucas scored three of her team’s next five points to kick-start a 6-1 run that gave the Lady Cats a short but important lead.
Mary Doyle added 14 kills for Krum. Baker chipped in eight. Sydney Martin had 27 digs.
As a team, Krum finished with 13 service aces.
“It’s hard for people outside of the volleyball world to understand that when you take out a setter who is also a hitter and a defensive player — all in one person — that it affects everything,” Larson said. “I think we got really conservative in the third and fourth sets, and we gave Bridgeport some of the best lanes they had seen all night. I don’t think we played as smart. But you also have to give Bridgeport a ton of credit. They were digging everything. They were incredibly scrappy tonight.”
Larson, who is in her eighth season at Krum, came into the year needing 15 wins to reach 400. Before coming to Krum, she spent four years as a head coach in Colorado and six in Bridgeport. Overall, this is her 28th year as a coach.
“I’d like to take all the credit, but I honestly wouldn’t be in this position if I didn’t have the strong seniors and strong juniors that we’ve had on varsity the last few years,” Larson said. “I’ve seen a lot of volleyball, and I plan to keep doing this for a long time.”