KRUM — For the second time in less than three weeks, the Krum Lady Bobcats had defending Class 4A champion Decatur on the ropes.
After falling behind 2-1, Krum rallied to win the fourth set and force a decisive fifth frame. The Lady Bobcats jumped out to a 12-10 lead in the final set and, following a Decatur timeout, appeared to be on the verge of picking up a critical victory.
But in an instant, much like its lead, Krum’s momentum evaporated.
The Lady Eagles made a 5-1 run out of the timeout to break the Lady Bobcats’ heart for the second time this season, escaping with a win in the five-set thriller on Tuesday night, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 14-25, 15-13.
“We didn’t stay aggressive, and yes, we let it slip away,” Krum coach Lynn Larson said. “I think we got a little tight. We were on a roll up 12-10, and then that next point, I could kind of feel [momentum] shift right then.”
The Lady Bobcats (27-9, 2-3 District 8-4A) matched Decatur (26-12, 4-1) point-for-point in the fifth set before taking the lead at 12-10.
Larson said the Lady Eagles’ size, particularly in the middle, started to affect Krum’s offense. Decatur has three players 6 feet or taller, including 6-1 middle blocker and Coastal Carolina commit Madison Lowery.
“When we have to run our offense behind the 10-foot line, they’re better than we are,” Larson said. “It’s hard to score. And that’s what happened in the two sets we lost and probably the last five points in the match. We couldn’t get a good swing in, and against a big block like that, it’s predictable what happens.”
Krum senior Reese Robinson led the Lady Bobcats in kills with 18, hitting .333. Tori Hamilton put down 14 kills.
That duo helped rally Krum from down 2-1 and win the fourth set, 25-14, in commanding fashion. Robinson buried a monstrous kill to put the Lady Bobcats up 14-8 in the fourth set, a lead they never relinquished.
Krum’s defense did the rest, holding off Decatur’s high-octane offense to force a decisive fifth set.
“I thought we did so many things better than the first time we played them,” Larson said. “Our defense adjusting on the block was so much better. Last time we played them they swung at our setters. I thought our setters played really good defense.”
The loss dashed any remaining hope Krum had of winning a district title and sets up a de facto 8-4A championship match on Friday between Argyle and Decatur. An Argyle win would secure it the title, while a Decatur win would force a tie atop the district.
As for Krum, Larson said despite the second five-set loss to Decatur in less than a month, she is still confident in her team as the playoffs approach.
“You have to feel good about the way [we] played,” Larson said. “But yes, it’s disappointing to end up on the losing end of it.”