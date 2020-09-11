KRUM — There was a moment in Friday night’s match against undefeated Decatur when it would have been easy for Krum to throw in the towel.
After the Lady Eagles rattled off a 9-0 run to decisively take the first set, Krum coach Lynn Larson used the intermission to settle her team down.
“[I told them] that we gave up points and to just relax a little bit,” Larson said. “They were playing a little bit tight, but I think they knew in the back of their mind they could dig and get back in the match.”
The Lady Cats did exactly that.
Krum bounced back to even the match by winning the second set, and from there, the dynamic of the game changed completely.
The two sides matched each other point-for-point in the remaining two sets, but eventually, Decatur proved to be too much, as the Lady Cats fell 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 23-25.
“I don’t think they realized they could match up against a team like this until now,” Larson said. “I have a lot more expectations of them now. It was a little ‘aha’ moment.”
Emotions ran high for most of the night on both sides, and at one point in the third set, a member of Decatur’s team picked up a red card from an official.
The sequence ended with Krum getting a point, cutting Decatur’s lead to 19-17. But the Lady Eagles ended the set on a 5-0 run to go up 2-1 in the match.
“There’s always emotion when you play a district rival with our history,” Larson said. “In a way, it can help you, and I think it helped us tonight. I even told [the team], ‘I don’t know if you expected to come out here and win, but can you realize how good you can be now?’”
Payton Lucas led Krum with 19 kills in the loss. Madeline Guffy and Mary Doyle added 11 kills apiece.
Lucas gave the Lady Cats a 17-15 lead in the fourth set with a kill off the block as Krum tried to force a fifth and final set.
“Not only does [Lucas] do the job on the front row all the time, she does the job on the back row,” Larson said. “She got probably five kills on the back row tonight. Having that offensive option, they didn’t stop it.”
Decatur ultimately tied the fourth set at 21 and took a 23-21 lead before holding off one final Krum rally to seal the victory.
The Lady Cats dropped to 13-3 overall and 1-1 in District 7-4A with the loss. The two schools will meet again on Oct. 6 in Decatur.