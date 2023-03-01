Krum's season met a heartbreaking end Tuesday night as Jackson Hollis nailed a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give No. 25 Wichita Falls Hirschi a 35-33 win over the Bobcats.
The shot came shortly after Krum had taken a 33-32 lead with nine seconds to play on a basket by Luke Zavishlak, his lone made shot of the night. The Huskies one-upped the effort with an even bigger shot on the other end to triumph in the Class 4A Region I quarterfinal at Mineral Wells High.
With the win, Hirschi advances to face No. 8 Canyon (27-2) in Friday's Class 4A Region I semifinal, which is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff at Lubbock Christian University.
Those two points proved to be important in such a tight game, one that was not quite as close early on when Hirschi led 12-0 after 2:04 of game time as Krum committed several early turnovers. The Bobcats trailed 19-6 after a quarter, cutting into the deficit with a strong second period to trail 27-18 at halftime.
The Bobcats shaved two more points off the Huskies' lead to enter the final frame down 31-24. A 5-0 Krum run to start the fourth quarter made it 31-29, then Andyn Garza and Zavishlak scored baskets to give the team its late lead.
Krum had allowed just one point the entire third quarter before Hollis' decisive triple.
Bryson Bird led the Bobcats with 12 points on the night, including two of the team's three 3-pointers. Kasen Hastings chipped in eight points, while Garza notched four and Brian Dorgbetor knocked down Krum's other 3-pointer for his lone points.
Carson Bird rounded out the scoring effort with two points alongside Zavishlak.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.